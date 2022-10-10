The "Most Terrifying Trail In Central Minnesota" is also a fundraiser for a good cause. It's all about frights and fundraising! If you are looking for a haunted attraction to hit up this fall, check out Bahr's Haunted Acres in Big Lake.

Bahr’s Haunted Acres has partnered with the Minnesota Jets cheerleading youth association and the Taste of Terror. The annual Haunted Trail will be open again, every Friday and Saturday, from 7:30pm to 10:30 pm weekends in October.

The scary event is hosted by Brent Bahr, and this will be his 3rd year running Bahr’s Haunted Acres. Partnering with Bahr’s Haunted Acres and the Minnesota Jets Taste of Terror are volunteers from throughout the community like the Minnesota Jets Cheerleaders, the Boy Scouts, and other youth organizations, and their friends and families.

This haunted experience includes 14 terrifying buildings, halls, and tunnels. Along with woods filled with monsters and ghouls, and the horrible life-sized dinosaur! Snakes, Spiders, and more are crawling the grounds that cover 3 acres.

Cost this year is $10 for admission, or, $5 for any First Responder, Active Duty/Veteran, or Educator (including their family – have an ID ready). Proceeds earned will go towards the nonprofit and youth organizations that volunteer and make this amazing event possible, and of course donations are always welcome. Your donation is used to further support and help these organizations and keeps the trail running every year.

Check out more on Bahr's Haunted Acres here. If you dare.

