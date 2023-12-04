One Person Hurt In Big Lake Crash

One Person Hurt In Big Lake Crash

BECKER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near Big Lake Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 11:30 a.m. a pickup driven by 59-year-old Dana Herbold of Clear Lake was going south on Highway 25, and a mini-van driven by 33-year-old Paul Simon of St. Paul was going east on Highway 10 when they crashed in the intersection.

Simon was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Herbold, and a passenger in Simon's car, 29-year-old Gabbrielle Hott of Brainerd were not hurt in the crash.

