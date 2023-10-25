Fun Halloween Houses

Fun Halloween Houses

425 25th Ave N. St. Cloud

Halloween is less than a week away, and it is one of my favorite times of the year. There are so many fun things to do and so many fun costumes and houses decorated all up for the holiday. Below are pictures of houses in the area that caught my eye. If you have a favorite house or see one, email me a photo of it along with its' address and city to paul@wjon.com and I will add it to this post.

10th Ave. S. in Sartell
loading...
201 Sunwood Park Dr., Waite Park
loading...
709 3rd Ave. S. Waite Park
loading...
203 Sunwood Park Dr. Waite Park
loading...
Get our free mobile app
1119 Cherrywood Ct, Waite Park
loading...

I thought this one with the vanabago was really fun.

1950 Cooper Ave. S., St. Cloud
loading...
725 3rd Ave. S., Waite Park
loading...
425 25th Ave N. St. Cloud
loading...

This one is really cool and even more so when lit up at night. Check back on Friday, and I should have a night photo added to the gallery.

Filed Under: decorations, Halloween, Sartell, St. Cloud, Waite Park
Categories: articles, Featured, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports