Big Lake Woman Pleads Guilty to Feeding Our Future Fraud Charge

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Big Lake woman has pleaded guilty to her role in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 53-year-old Sharon Ross pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

Court records show Ross was the executive director of a St. Paul-based non-profit, House of Refuge Twin Cities, which she enrolled in the Feeding Our Future program. According to the documents, between September 2021 and February 2022, Ross falsely claimed House of Refuge had served nearly 900,000 meals at a dozen sites around the Twin Cities.

Records show Ross received about $2.4 million in funds from the Federal Child Nutrition Program. According to court documents, she gave some of that money to her family members and spent the rest on vacations to Florida and Las Vegas, a suite at a Minnesota Timberwolves game, and a house in a St. Paul suburb.

Ross is now the 17th defendant to plead guilty to charges related to the scheme. She will be sentenced at a later date.

