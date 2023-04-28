Baby’s on Broadway Earns SBA Woman-Owned Business of the Year

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local baby boutique has received a special award.

Baby's on Broadway was named the SBA Minnesota Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year.

Get our free mobile app

Owner Adelle Starin says she's humbled to receive this honor, and wouldn't be here with our her great team.

There are so many amazing other small woman-owned business out there, so I felt really honored and completely shocked. We are happy to represent small woman-owned businesses.

In 2013, Starin first opened Baby's on Broadway in downtown Little Falls, and almost a year ago, opened her second location in downtown St. Cloud.

The store offers everything from strollers, carseats, nursery furniture, and other products to help make life with your little one just a little bit easier.

Starin says her advice for other women wanting to open their own business is to not be afraid of failure and know that you can overcome any hurdle if you have the drive and determination.

Earlier this month, another central Minnesota business was recognized by the Small Business Administration. Falls Optical, Inc, was named the Minnesota Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year.

READ RELATED ARTICLES