KPower Yoga Studio To Open Second Location In St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- A Sartell yoga studio plans to open a second location later this year.

KPower Yoga is currently remodeling a house in St. Joseph into their new studio and retail space.

Kelsey Schultz and her business partner Meghann Teders say they knew they wanted to open a second location and a member told them of a property in St. Joseph.

Schultz says what eventually drew them to the community was the charm and appeal in converting the house into a commercial space.

We were looking to expand close to Sartell, so this was a really good match. We've both spent time in St. Joseph and know it's a cool community. So we are excited for the opportunity and the space itself is really turning out.

Teders says the building was once a home yoga studio so they thought it was a only natural fit.

She says another attractive feature of their new space is how convenient it will be for their members who are coming from Cold Spring, Avon and St. Joe.

One of the more exciting pieces about having the two spaces, at least for me, is to be able to better serve our members and give them more options.

They say the plan is to begin with their two most popular classes in the new location, however class times are still being worked through.

They are also in the process of training and hiring 10 additional instructors to accommodate both locations.

If all goes well they hope to wrap up construction in April and begin teaching classes in May.

KPower Yoga first opened their Sartell location in 2019.

