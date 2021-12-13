Crumbl Cookies To Open St. Cloud Location Friday

ST. CLOUD -- Sink your teeth into a sweet treat later this week.

Crumbl Cookies is holding their Grand Opening Friday at their new St. Cloud location.

The business specializes in a large variety of cookie flavors, with a menu that rotates weekly. They will have their famous milk chocolate and chilled sugar cookies to try.

Doors are open from 8:00 a.m. until Midnight.

Crumbl Cookies is located in the Rivertown Village Shopping Center, next to Chipotle.