Crumbl Cookies To Open St. Cloud Location Friday
ST. CLOUD -- Sink your teeth into a sweet treat later this week.
Crumbl Cookies is holding their Grand Opening Friday at their new St. Cloud location.
The business specializes in a large variety of cookie flavors, with a menu that rotates weekly. They will have their famous milk chocolate and chilled sugar cookies to try.
Doors are open from 8:00 a.m. until Midnight.
Crumbl Cookies is located in the Rivertown Village Shopping Center, next to Chipotle.