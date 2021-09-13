St. Cloud Raising Cane’s To Open October 12th

ST. CLOUD --We now know an official opening date for the Raising Cane's.

The popular chicken finger chain will open their St. Cloud location on October 12th.

Raising Cane's Restaurant Leader Aleks Stauter says they are looking to hire around 100 employees for full and part-time positions.

We're excited to bring so many great jobs to the vibrant St. Cloud community. We need to hired a talented crew to join us as we work to become an integral part of this Community. We look forward to meeting some awesome individuals over the next few weeks.

A hiring event is currently taking place inside Country Inn and Suites at 235 Park Avenue South in St. Cloud through September 27th.

The new Raising Canes restaurant will be the first location in St. Cloud and their 11th in Minnesota. It will also be the first in the state with a multi-lane drive thru.

The chain was founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Raising Cane's is located at the old Ciatti’s site. The Italian restaurant closed in January of 2018, and was demolished last year.