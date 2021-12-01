Local Couple Turns Hobby Into Growing Business

SARTELL -- What started as a hobby has grown into a small business.

KD Customs LLC owners Mackenzie and Brandon DeSmet recently opened a commercial space in Sartell, after two years as a home-based operation.

Get our free mobile app

Mackenzie says while a majority of their products are wedding-based, they have evolved into a variety of different products for many occasions.

We used to be 100% wedding based, now we are wedding and commercial. We can laser-engrave on cups, commercial print on shirts, we can print wedding invitations and make personalized gifts.

DeSmet says they can customize virtually any item from clothing to coasters to give that personal touch you're looking for. They can even engrave words, images, or photos into glass or stone.

Brandon says the new building gives them an identity within the community, in addition to their online reach.

Now that people know we have a location, people locally are starting to learn more about us and what we do. Before this move roughly 3% of our sales were in Minnesota, the rest were all out of state. With an actual building, we hope to continue to see that growth.

KD Customs is open Monday through Saturday starting at 10:00 a.m. The shop is located down the street from the Sartell Public Works building.