Former Home-Based Bakery Opening Commercial Space in Sartell

SARTELL -- A home-based bake shop, is now opening a new commercial space.

Korppi Coffee & Bakeshop (formerly known as Corvus Coffee & Bake Shop) plans to open Sunday in the former Dunn Brothers Coffee location near Highway 15 in Sartell.

Co-Owners Laura Wolfram and Kayla Adams say it's always been their plan to grow the business. Wolfram says after seeing there was a demand for their baked goods, they felt now was the time to branch out from their home bakery.

Once the home-based bakeshop took off it felt like now is the time to move forward. You reach a point where you want to keep growing and offer more, but I didn't have the space or equipment. So it felt like the right time to make the move.

Wolfram says they plan to have traditional coffee-shop offerings, like muffins, scones and espressos, and well as continuing to offer their specialty cakes and cupcakes.

Adams says after their first location didn't pan out, they grew to appreciate what this building had to offer.

Looking and seeing how much time and energy has gone into this space has really made us appreciate that this building presented itself to us. We feel had we continued to pursue the other space it may have been a lot more work for us to get where we wanted to be.

Adams says another great feature of their building is the opportunity for growth. She says their goal is to one day utilize the drive thru lane and to eventually be open seven days a week.

Korppi Coffee & Bakeshop will be holding their grand opening on Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The business plans to be open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday and closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.