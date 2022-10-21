Tech Boys Soccer is Headed to State

Tech Boys Soccer is Headed to State

photo courtesy of District 742

The Tech boys soccer team captured the Section 8AA title Thursday night with a 2-1 win over rival Apollo at St. Cloud State's Husky Stadium.  The Tigers improve to 11-6-2.

Tech posted wins over Little Falls (8-0), Alexandria (2-1) and Apollo in the section playoffs.  The Tigers were seeded 3rd in the section with Alexandria seeded 2nd and Apollo #1.  Apollo finishes the season with a 13-4-1 record.

The Class AA state tournament will take place next week.  The pairings will be determined Saturday.

 

