Tech Boys Soccer is Headed to State

The Tech boys soccer team captured the Section 8AA title Thursday night with a 2-1 win over rival Apollo at St. Cloud State's Husky Stadium. The Tigers improve to 11-6-2.

Tech posted wins over Little Falls (8-0), Alexandria (2-1) and Apollo in the section playoffs. The Tigers were seeded 3rd in the section with Alexandria seeded 2nd and Apollo #1. Apollo finishes the season with a 13-4-1 record.

The Class AA state tournament will take place next week. The pairings will be determined Saturday.