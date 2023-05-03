Apollo’s Heine Adjusting to New Role in the School District

Longtime School District 742 employee Karl Heine is now the Activities Director at Apollo High School. Heine has been in the new for a few weeks now taking over for Alexandra Badger. He is still transitioning into the new position and will be fully transitioned by this summer.

Heine's roots in the St. Cloud community run deep. His grandfather was a teacher in coach in St. Cloud schools, his father played basketball at St. Cloud State and owned and operated All Star Trophy and Awards for many years and he's lived in the community his whole life. Heine graduated from Tech High School, went on to St. Cloud State and got a job with the school district as a teacher shortly after graduation. He's been with the school district as a teacher and coach for the past 14 years.

He assisted the St. Cloud State men's basketball coaching staff while he was still a student and while a student at SCSU he coached tennis and boys basketball at Tech.

Heine explained he got his administrative license in 2020 has always wanted to be a leader in the district and continue to advance professionally. He says he has a love of sports and enjoys promoting sports and activities to young people in the district. Heine acknowledges participation numbers are down for so many activities and one of their goals is to expose young people to all of what Apollo has to offer. He says this challenge isn't unique to Apollo.

District 742 is holding their activity day Friday and coaches from Tech and Apollo will be present for that event. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Karl Heine it is available below.