Another Speakeasy Experience Planned for Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Another speakeasy-style pub crawl has been planned for downtown St. Cloud.

The Cloudy Nights Speakeasy II is Saturday, February 12th at multiple venues.

The Whit Gallery will have a DJ combining vintage swing and jazz music with electronic and hip hop, the Cabaret 701 will be an immersive 1920s nightclub experience, and there will be a Casino Gaming Joint at the Sweet Stop.

Pub crawl stops also include The White Horse, Pickled Loon, Stihl Wolf, MCs Dugout, The Martini Lounge, Olde Brick House, Brick & Bourbon, and the Veranda Lounge.

Organizer Heidi Jueb says attendees sign-up for one of five different 'mobs' of 25 and travel together.

Tickets are $50 each and come with a swag bag.

You are asked to dress the part in 1920s inspired attire.

Jueb says they've done a lot of research at the Stearns History Museum and will be talking about local prohibition-era history throughout the night.

The first Cloudy Nights Speakeasy event was held back in November.