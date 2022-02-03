St. Cloud Looking to Sell Naming Rights at the MAC

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud is planning to hire professionals to sell the naming rights of the Municipal Athletic Complex.

On Monday night the city council will be asked to approve an agreement with Front Burner Sports and Entertainment for professional services to seek private sponsorships, donations, and naming opportunities.

Back in 2020, the city received $10 million in state bonding money from the legislature to help renovate the facility.

Also, this November during the general election, voters will be asked to approve a half-cent sales tax which would raise an additional $21.1 million for the project.

The city says it is important that the process of seeking sponsorships and donations begins before the ballot question and before construction begins. It is anticipated that it will take about 12 months to find sponsors.

The agreement calls for Front Burner Sports and Entertainment to be paid $3,000 a month for 12 months, they get a 10 percent commission on sold sponsorships, they have to acquire a minimum of $250,000 in sponsorships, and their total compensation would be capped at $175,000. The city has a goal of raising between $1.5 million and $2 million. The current local option sales tax would be the funding source for the service.

Recently the company helped Elk River acquire seven sponsorships for its ice arena, they helped Rochester get three partnerships for their arena, and they acquired a 15-year partnership for a sports center in Ramsey County.