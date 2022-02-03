Cold Spring Family Suing ROCORI School District

COLD SPRING -- A Cold Spring family is suing the ROCORI school district.

Andrea Robinson filed the lawsuit in January on behalf of her two children citing the district's "deliberate indifference and failure to respond to multiple acts of racial harassment and discrimination". As well as failure to respond to reported student-on-student bullying.

The alleged racial discrimination occurred in the middle school and high school dating back to 2015.

The lawsuit indicates multiple instances that happened in the classrooms, hallways, lunchroom, and school bus.