The Weekender: Whit Makers Market, Matilda and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Want a few ideas what to do this weekend? Check out our latest central Minnesota entertainment guide. Catch a flick inside Marcus Theaters, watch GREAT Theatre's production of Matilda, enjoy a Roy Orbison tribute at Pioneer Place, check out the Whit Makers Market in downtown St. Cloud and catch a Norsemen hockey game. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Kids Dream Film SeriesWaite Park
Take the family to see a movie this weekend. Marcus Theaters continues their Kids Dream Family Film Series with the featured flick of Small Foot. Tickets are just $3 and show times will vary. You can watch Small Foot on the big screen Friday through Sunday.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, February 4th, 10:00 a.m.
- Saturday, February 5th, 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, February 6th, 10:00 a.m.
- 2
MatildaSt. Cloud
Catch GREAT Theatre's musical production of Matilda taking place this weekend at the Paramount Theatre. Follow the story of an extraordinary girl named Matilda as she takes a stand against the bullying adults in her life and change her story. Tickets for the show range between $28-$42. Show times will run Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, February 4th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, February 5th, 2:00 p.m.
- Sunday, February 6th, 2:00 p.m.
- 3
Roy Orbison TributeSt. Cloud
Spend an evening with David K and his band at Pioneer Place Theatre. The band will give you a night of Roy Orbison like he is there. Tickets for the show are $26 and the music starts at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday night.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, February 5th, 7:00 p.m.
- 4
Whit Makers MarketSt. CloudCome out and support local artists this weekend. The Whit Gallery is hosting their first Whit Makers Market! On the first Saturday of the month now through May, you can see over a dozen of creative vendors with high quality jewelry, pottery, artwork, and designs will be on display in the gallery. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. inside the gallery space in downtown St. Cloud.EVENT IS FREE!- Saturday, February 5th, 10:00 a.m.
- 5
St. Cloud NorsemenSt. Cloud
Catch some great local hockey action in St. Cloud this weekend. The St. Cloud Norsemen are back at the MAC for a weekend matchup against the Bismark Bobcats. The Norsemen are riding a six game winning streak heading into this matchup. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. Drop of the puck is at 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday night.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, February 4th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, February 5th, 7:00 p.m.