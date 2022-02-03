Check Out This Epic Snow Dino In Becker!

When it comes to making snowmen I have very little talent. Generally, I cannot even get that first ball rolled big enough to competently get a second one on top of it (let alone the head).

That's not a problem for this wonderful artist in Becker, who has created a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex in their front yard- made completely of snow! Man, I would be my toddler's HERO if I could pull this off!

A photo of the colossal fossil was posted to the Becker, MN Community Forum Facebook page and the reactions are priceless.

Melissa:

I drove by (when) he was about halfway done and I couldn't wait to see what it was going to be. Such an AMAZING JOB!

Jayme:

Almost drove into the other lane after my kids shouted "mom T-Rex!!" So cool.

Tieshaw:

My kids absolutely LOVED seeing this as we drove by after school and talked about it again before they went to bed.

Sadie:

My daughter loves driving by!

Chayanne:

My son has been obsessed with driving by every chance we get! He loves it and the fact that it is a dinosaur.

The dinosaur is the work of Paul Larcom. According to one commenter he had a Labyrinth theme to his snow art last year.

The massive meat-eater is located in Becker on Sherburne Avenue.

