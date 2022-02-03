When Did Gas Prices Become A Total Free-For-All? [OPINION]

I pass four gas stations on my way to and from work every day and it never ceases to amazing how wildly different gas prices can be- even on the same street.

On Wednesday morning, the first gas station I passed had gas for $3.24. A couple of blocks down the road the next station was at $3.29 and the one across the street was at $3.19. Finally, the one across the bridge was at $3.09. All in the same city and essentially on the same street.

During the afternoon I pass them in reverse order. The first one was still at $3.09, but the second one went up from $3.19 to $3.24 and the third one somehow went from $3.29 down to $3.08. The last one remained at $3.24.

It gets even weirder. I went to the grocery store later that night and the prices had shuffled AGAIN. The first station was STILL $3.24, but the others had gone from $3.08 to $3.24 and another from $3.24 to $3.09.

This is just wild. When I was growing up I remember the guy who owned the station by my house telling me that I should always fill up on Mondays, because Tuesday was the day they raise the prices. Now it changes from minute-to-minute.

At this point it feels like gambling when I decide to gas up! Do I fill up at $3.24 or wait a few hours to see if it goes down? I have a tiny car but a .20 price increase is over $2/tank and that adds up over time!