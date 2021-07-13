Another Heatwave Expected to Arrive Next Week

UNDATED -- There is a high risk of excessive heat across the northern Plains into northwest Minnesota next week.

National Weather Service

We'll be on the edge of the most intense heat, but it's still going to be quite hot and very dry locally.

The Weather Channel 10 day forecast calls for highs in the lower 90s in St. Cloud every day from Monday, July 19th through Monday, July 26th.

So far this summer we've had 10 days with highs in the 90s in St. Cloud. We average just over 11 days in the 90s each year.

Not good news for the intensifying drought. Over 90 percent of Minnesota is experiencing at least moderate drought conditions and close to 40 percent is now in severe drought.

