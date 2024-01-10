HGTV’s ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ To Feature Local Brewery Friday

If you've been to Spilled Grain Brewhouse in Annandale you might recognize some scenes in this week's new episode of HGTV's My Dream Lottery Home. Both the brewery and the network have kept quiet until today!

Spilled Grain shared the news via social media Wednesday afternoon.

We can finally spill the beans!! HGTV was in our taproom last fall filming an episode of My Lottery Dream Home! Even though the whole thing only lasted about an hour, the production crew was fantastic and very respectful (and David Bromstad is truly the coolest!).

So - the big news is that our episode will be airing this Friday! We will be hosting a watch party on Friday, January 12th. The episode starts at 8pm, so be here early enough if you'd like a table up front.

Most of the filming had the brewing equipment in the background, but there were a few shots including our beertender, Kelsey. We can't wait to see what made it into the final episode! Gah! We're just so excited!

The post went on to share the brewery's experience with the network, and the host, David Bromstad, who also hails from Minnesota! (Shout out to Cokato!)

If you don't have plans on Friday night, you are invited out to the brewery for a watch party. The episode will air at 8pm on HGTV, and the brewery recommends coming early to ensure you've got your spot, and of course, a beverage to celebrate the network television debut of the brewery.

Spilled Grain Brewhouse is located at 300 Elm St E in Annandale.

