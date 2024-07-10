American Legion Baseball Update

AREA LEGION BASEBALL ROUND UP

SARTELL POST 277 8 ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST 76 5

The Sartell Post 277 defeated their rivals the St. Cloud Chutes Post 76, they out hit them eight to seven. They collected a big home run and a double and they had eight players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was lefty Isaac Schroers, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Jackson Scheffler threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Brett Schlangen threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by a towering home run early, by shortstop Wes Johnson, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Brett Schlangen went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Thompson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Will Thompson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Cayden Behrman went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Brenden Boesen went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Levi Frieler earned a walk. Gavin O’Connell went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Carter Stutsman went 1-for-3.

The starting pitcher was Charlie Dolan, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jack Hamak threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nolan Bigauette went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Caden Johnson went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Mason Layne went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cade Simones went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Caden Johnson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Henry Schloe went 2-for-3 and he scored a run, Tommy Gohman went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Tanner Staller and Matthew Primus both were hit by a pitch.

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 3 LITTLE FALLS POST 66 1

The Sauk Rapids Post 254 defeated their rivals the Little Falls Post 66, they were out hit seven to five. They did collect a pair of doubles and a sacrifice fly and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Mason Fincher, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Ben Rothstein, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Logan Bauer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Shea Koster went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Ethan Mader had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Vance Murn and Carter Riedeman both went 1-for-2, Noah Hemker earned a walk and he scored a run and Brody Sabin earned a walk.

The Little Falls Post 66 starting pitcher was Joey Welinski, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Carter Gwost, he went 2-for-4 with home run for a RBI and Alex Thoma went 1-for-3 with a double. Garrett Lindberg and Charlie Smeija both went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Braxten Santala went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Amby Ploof went 1-for-3 and Nick Sprang earned a walk.

FOLEY POST 298 8 COLD SPRING POST 455 4

The Foley Post 298 defeated their rivals the Cold Spring Post 455, they out hit them fourteen to four. They collected three doubles and they had four players with multi-hit games. The starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich, he threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Josiah Peterson, threw three innings, he gave up four runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Wyatt Lueck went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Trey Emmerich went 3-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Deegan Beck went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and and Jace Molitor earned three walks and he scored a run. Brett Leabch went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Noah Gapinski went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Aiden Micholski was hit by a pitch.

The Cold Spring Post 455 starting pitcher was Hunter Fuchs, he threw four innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jace Griffin threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Max Fredin, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Jacob Laudenbach went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Boos went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Luke VanErp earned three walks, he was credited for a RBI and he had a pair of stolen bases. Stalberger went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Evan Acheson and Jace Griffin both earned a walk, Hunter Fuchs earned a pair of walks and he Riley Bauer was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.