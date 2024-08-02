American Legion Baseball State Tourney Update

MINNESOTA STATE AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

CHAMPLIN PARK POST 600 2 PIERZ LEGION POST 341 0

The Champlin Park Post defeated the Pierz Legion Post 341, they each collected three hits. This pitchers dual was won by very timely hitting. Their starting pitcher was Evan Nordby, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nicklaus Carlson, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Brock Sandell has a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Aaron Coan went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run and B. Schornstein went 1-for-3. Paul Dylong earned a walk and he scored a run, Donovan Vendel earned a walk and Max Janisch was hit by a pitch.

The Pierz Legion Post 341 starting pitcher was Reese Young, he threw five innings. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts and Joey Stuckmeyer threw one inning, he issued one walk.

Their offense was led by Reese young and Kaden Kruschek both went 1-for-2 and both earned a walk. Max Barclay went 1-for-3 and Weston Woitalla was hit by a pitch.

FOREST LAKE POST 225 5 SARTELL POST 277 0

The Forest Lake Post 225 defeated the Sartell Post 277, they out them seven to one. They collected a double and hey had a sacrifice fly and they played very solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Jacob Tobritzhofer, he threw six innings, he gave up one hit, seven walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. A. Burgum threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Gavin Goehner, he went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Nolan Dumonceaux went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ethan Lashinski had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jacob Tobritzhofer went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Logan Mueller went 2-for-3. Marcos Gallego went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Connor Pink earned walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Sartell Post 277 starting pitcher was Isaac Schroers, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Carter Stutsman, he went 1-for3. Wes Johnson earned a pair of walks, Brady Thompson, Gavan O’Connell, Austin Lahr and Levi Frieler all earned a walk.

FRIDAY’s SCHEDULE

PIERZ POST 341 vs. OSSEO POST 172 (1:00/Osseo)

PEIRZ POST 341 vs. FARMINGTON POST 189 (3:30/Osseo)

SARTELL LEGION POST 277 vs. HASTINGS POLST 47 (2:30/Delano)

SARTELL LEGION POST 277 vs. MANKATO NATIONAL LEGION (5:00/Delano)