Alexandria Man Hurt in Crash on I-94 Near Melrose

MELROSE (WJON News) -- An Alexandria man was hurt in a crash near Melrose.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 94 near Melrose.

Troopers say 75-year-old Arthur Hortenbach's vehicle went off the road and struck the cable median barrier.

He was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Melrose with non-life-threatening injuries.