New “Christmas” Horror Movie Created by Two Minnesotans

I will be the first to admit that I am not a huge fan of horror films Why do you want to be scared? And honestly it's usually not the actual movie that creeps me out, it's me taking it to another level within my own imagination. Like I tend to add to what happens to the movie in scenarios that happen in real life. It's my own deal, and I still don't like it.

But some people absolutely love the horror genre. Good for them. And this year, one of those movies is a Christmas movie. It just came out this past week, and is still currently in theatres. I'm talking about the movie "Violent Night".

This movie came out of an idea as two kids from Minnesota were in detention in when they were in the 8th grade. They weren't supposed to talk - it was detention - but they did anyway. By the time they got to high school, they were really good friends. This friendship kept building, and they attended film school together.

Patrick Casey and Josh Miller are from Bloomington, Minnesota.

From Bring Me the News:

Ok, so it's not your typical "horror" movie. There is some humor involved. It's more like a action/Christmas/bloody/horror film.

Honestly, this is a great story about how two guys started writing and making films on the college level, and some of them had a sort of cult-following. Then it developed into more including some work for Sonic the Hedgehog game and films.

They put this movie together with the idea from the Die Hard movies. They caught the right attention from filmmakers who wanted to help them get this film produced. And the rest as they say, is history. You can see the entire story here, plus you can look for another film they did that went right to DVD, and is now available on streaming services too. It's called "Hey Stop Stabbing Me" This film has developed a cult following. It's about a few friends in college who discover that one of their roommates is a serial killer. Fun, right?

Anyway, guessing that we have not seen the end of these new filmmakers from Minnesota.

