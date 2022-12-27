How big does a house have to be to be considered a mansion? Well, there's really no solid number or rule to associate with it, but generally, a mansion will be at least 5,000 square feet. Most Realtors consider homes above 8,000 square feet to be a mansion.

This house that was for sale in St. Cloud certainly meets, and even exceeds that criteria. There was a house for sale for the better part of 2022 in St. Cloud that is 9,530 sqft in size, and comes with an indoor swimming pool. Zillow reported that it was sold for just under $1 million in mid-December. Take a look inside this local area mansion below.

Take a Look Inside this St. Cloud Mansion For Sale