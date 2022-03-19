Albany Playing for Third, Becker Headed to Title Game at State

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two central Minnesota teams are still fighting for a top-three finish at the MSHSL Girls Basketball State Tournament this weekend.

In Class AA, Albany High School came up short Friday night, losing to Providence Academy 55-48. The Huskies will face Montevideo High School at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday for third place.

In Class AAA, Becker High School has made it all the way to the title game. The Bulldogs will face Totino-Grace High School in the championship game at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

