Albany Playing for Third, Becker Headed to Title Game at State
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two central Minnesota teams are still fighting for a top-three finish at the MSHSL Girls Basketball State Tournament this weekend.
In Class AA, Albany High School came up short Friday night, losing to Providence Academy 55-48. The Huskies will face Montevideo High School at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday for third place.
In Class AAA, Becker High School has made it all the way to the title game. The Bulldogs will face Totino-Grace High School in the championship game at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.
