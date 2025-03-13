Albany Boys Basketball Headed to Section Final

The Albany boys basketball team is back in the section 6-2-A Final after defeating Holdingford 96-64 Wednesday night at St. John's University. Albany improves to 28-0 and will play Spectrum at 6pm Friday night at St. Cloud State University in the Section 6-2-A Final.

Spectrum defeated Sauk Centre 63-54 Wednesday night at St. John's in the other section semifinal. Spectrum has now upset the #2 seed Mora and 3rd seeded Sauk Centre is route to the section final.