Sauk Centre GBB at State Tourney; Albany BBB In Section Final

The Sauk Centre girls basketball team defeated New Richland HEG 79-54 in the Class 2-A State Tournament consolation semifinals at the Gangelhoff Center on the Concordia-St. Paul University campus Thursday.

Sauk Centre was led in scoring by Cierra Cortan with 32 points, Elizabeth Herickhoff added 13 points and Victoria Jennissen added 9 points and 16 rebounds for the Mainstreeters. Sauk Centre is 28-3 and will play Caledonia at 2pm today at Gangelhoff Center for the consolation championship.

The Albany boys basketball team takes their 28-0 record into the Section 6-2-A final at St. Cloud State University tonight against Spectrum. Albany is the #1 seed in the section while Spectrum is the 7th seed in the section. Spectrum has wins over the #2 and #3 seeds. Game time tonight at 6pm.