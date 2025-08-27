Minnesota native Adam Thielen is reportedly headed back to the Minnesota Vikings. The wide receiver, who spent the last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, was re-acquired by the Vikings in exchange for a pair of draft picks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

HOMECOMING

Thielen is one of the most popular players in Vikings history thanks to his production and unique backstory. A Detroit Lakes native, Thielen played at Minnesota State University-Mankato before joining the Vikings as an undrafted free agent before the 2013 season.

After being used mainly on special teams over his first two seasons, Thielen's career took off in the 2015 season under head coach Mike Zimmer when he started ten games and ended up with 69 catches for 967 yards and five touchdowns.

Thielen made his first of back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2017 with a 91 catch, 1276 yard season, followed by a 113-catch season in 2018.

The 35-year-old had a solid first season after signing with Carolina in 2023, posting 103 catches for 1,014 yards but missed seven games in 2024 due to injury.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

ADDISON, NAILOR OUT

With third-year wideout Jordan Addison suspended for the season's first three games and fellow wideout Jalen Nailor slowed by injury, the Vikings saw a need to add to their arsenal of offensive weapons ahead of JJ McCarthy's first season under center at the quarterback position.

Dallas Cowboys v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

OPENING NIGHT

The Vikings are set to open the season on Monday, September 8th with a game against the Bears in Chicago for Monday Night Football.