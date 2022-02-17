A Package Stolen in Avon: Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

The Avon police department is reporting a porch pirate. This is someone who steals packages off of people's front steps or porches. A picture of the person is on the Tri County Crimestoppers facebook page and is pictured above.

The St. Cloud police department is reporting a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of 1st street northeast. It's a a1991 red Ford F150.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

