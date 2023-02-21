Head and the Heart, The Revivalists Announce Co-Headline Show

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- More shows continue to be announced for the 2023 season at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park.

The Head And The Heart and The Revivalists announced they will be bringing their co-headline tour to central Minnesota on July 1st. They will also be joined by special guest Jamie Wyatt.

The Head and The Heart brokeout in 2011 with their self-titled album and produced instant classics including "Rivers and Roads," "Down in the Valley," and "Lost in My Mind." The band has also performed 15 times on national TV with appearances on Ellen, The Tonight Show and more.

The Revivalists are an eight-piece band that are renowned for their live prowess, and soulful alternative rock anthems, including their double-platinum smash hit single "Wish I Knew You."

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. and can be found on Tickemaster.

They join Gojira and Mastodon, Barenaked Ladies, Gary Allan and Tracy Lawrence as headliners for the 2023 season.

