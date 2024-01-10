8 Things Minnesotans Should Have in Their Glovebox Right Now

My car (McMurray) is my personal mobile home AND dumpster. A trash heap on wheels, if you will. What I'm trying to say is: I don't clean it very often.

If I (or worse: someone else) were to clean it, my whole life would be thrown into chaos. It's like your messy house where...sure, it's trashed, but I know where everything is.

Usually. Sometimes.

It's RIGHT THERE! See?!? (Photo by Jas Min on Unsplash) It's RIGHT THERE! See?!? (Photo by Jas Min on Unsplash) loading...

Things Minnesotans Should Have in Their Glovebox Right Now

A mechanic has weighed in on what we should be keeping in our gloveboxes at all times; not just in the winter. It's all practical, but do you have everything suggested in your glovebox?

Thing #1: A Flashlight

Photo by Marina Grynykha on Unsplash Photo by Marina Grynykha on Unsplash loading...

It really does seem that if a vehicle is going to break down, it's going to break down at night. A good, quality flashlight will help with inspecting the problem.

Thing #2: The Vehicle Owner's Manual

Damnit, Greg, that ISN'T...nevermind (Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash) Damnit, Greg, that ISN'T...nevermind (Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash) loading...

Hopefully, you were given an actual, physical owner's manual that you can open and read. McMurray came with a DVD disc that just tries to forward my browser to a website that no longer exists. Fantastic.

Thing #3: Proof of Insurance and Registration

...which could very well be on THIS (Photo by PiggyBank on Unsplash) ...which could very well be on THIS (Photo by PiggyBank on Unsplash) loading...

In case of an accident or a lead foot, you'll need proof. My proof of insurance is on my phone; so if yours is, too, be sure to keep your phone well-charged.

Thing #4: Tire Pressure Gauge

Photo by Yvette S on Unsplash Photo by Yvette S on Unsplash loading...

Most late-model vehicles have Tire Pressure Monitors built-in...but they go bad. An old-fashioned tire pressure gauge is cheap and never a bad idea to have.

Thing #5: Mini First Aid Kit

Photo by Kristine Wook on Unsplash Photo by Kristine Wook on Unsplash loading...

Not necessarily the caboodle; just the kit: bandages, antiseptic wipes, and gauze.

Thing #6: Pen and Paper

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash loading...

"Oi, I've got me phone, bruv!" Well, yeah, but if you have to park someone in or need to exchange information after an accident, the ol' tried-and-true works gooder. A pencil won't freeze, but be sure to have a sharpener handy.

Thing #7: A Multi-Tool

Photo by Alan Findlay on Unsplash Photo by Alan Findlay on Unsplash loading...

NOT a Swiss-army knife. A compact multi-tool can help with minor repairs.

Thing #8: Spare Fuses

Photo by Denny Müller on Unsplash Photo by Denny Müller on Unsplash loading...

A simple blown fuse can stop your vehicle dead in its tracks. Fuses are cheap and are available in variety packs.

H/T: Lifehacker

Get our free mobile app