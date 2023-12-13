The Truth About the Intercom Codes at Walmart

There you are, just minding your business, trying to get in and out of Walmart before someone you know sees you. That's stressful enough; but then you hear fireworks, followed by a voice on the intercom stating a "Code Brown".

Did someone's poop ignite the fireworks display? Was that sound the mother-of-all farts that came with a prize?

Oh dear.

Decode the Codes

If you frequent Walmart enough, you'll hear different codes (hopefully never Code Brown) spoken over the intercom. Knowing what they mean can keep you informed, and also safe.

Codes With Numbers

Typically, a code with a number is much ado about nothing for the consumer. It's probably just someone going on break.

Codes With Letters

"Code A" is the most common, usually just a spill. "Code B" means employees need to clear a certain area for some Very Important Person (they should make an acronym for that). Ermegerd, is Kanye there?! Do the True American thing and go gawk!

Codes With Colors

This is where things get serious. If a color is involved, you should pay attention.

Code White

Code White means someone done got hurt in the store. Could be an employee, could be a customer, could be Kanye..

Code Red

Code Red means someone is either a liar liar (not really), or (actually) something is on fire fire. Leave the cart, take the kids (is a reminder really necessary?), and get out of the store.

Code Orange

Code Orange indicates a chemical spill. It could be bleach, or it could be something far more hazardous like a Taco Bell fart.

Code Black

Old folks could feel this in their bones long before the intercom fires up. Code Black is warning of dangerous weather in the area.

Code Brown

No, someone did NOT take a dump near the goldfish. Code Brown means there's an active shooter in the store. Make yourself quiet and not easily visible, listen for employee instructions, and follow them.

Code Green means there's an active hostage situation. Aren't colors fun?

Code Blue means there's a potential bomb threat in the store. Despite bogus bomb threats not being as uncommon as they should be, take it seriously.

