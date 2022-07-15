“Dead Drunk” Driver Arrested In Minnesota For Being 6x The Legal Limit

It's incredible that this guy didn't kill anyone driving that impaired!

BAC 0.30% to 0.40% : In this percentage range, you’ll likely have alcohol poisoning, a potentially life-threatening condition, and experience loss of consciousness.

BAC Over 0.40%: This is a potentially fatal blood alcohol level. You're at risk of coma and death from respiratory arrest (absence of breathing).

The Cleveland Clinic online goes on to say that "some people can develop a tolerance to alcohol. This means that they may not feel the same physical and mental effects of alcohol drinking the same amount they used to drink. This doesn’t mean their blood alcohol content (BAC) is lower. It just means they experience the effects of alcohol differently." If you or someone you know struggles with substance abuse, like alcohol, you should seek for help, you can find out more information on ways to help by heading here.