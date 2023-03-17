When we get winter weather, its a good idea to slow down, and to take things easy. A Central Minnesota tow truck business took to social media last night after a truck was hit by a motorist as it was stopped helping someone. Luckily no one was hurt, but the truck seems to be totaled.

Collins Brothers Towing of St. Cloud Inc. took to social media after the crash reminding everyone to slow down and move over.

SERIOUSLY! SLOW DOWN!!

Second time in a year this truck and operator have been hit!

Operator is ok!

He was on the shoulder, not even over the white line and a young kid admitted doing 65mph on these glare ice roads!

Pictures don’t do justice. Thing is destroyed. Driveshaft on the ground, engine oil everywhere, broken front shocks, bent suspension arm, cab is destroyed, etc

People, SLOW DOWN!

These roads tonight are the worst we’ve had all year in our area. People are still driving 70+ MPH.

It’s the LAW in Minnesota, SLOW DOWN AND MOVE OVER! YES. A LAW.

YES. TOW TRUCKS ARE INCLUDED!

TOW TRUCK ARE CONSIDERED AN EMERGENCY VEHICLE!!

If your brother, husband, dad, friend is working somewhere alongside the road and you knew that, I bet you’d slow down and move over!

DO IT FOR US TOO!!

It's unclear if a ticket was issued to the young driver who hit the tow truck.

Get our free mobile app

Remember when you see flashing lights on the side of the road, or coming up behind you slow down and move over, it is the law.

Earlier this week the same message of slow down and move over was shared by Milaca Fire and Rescue after people were passing a firetruck responding to an emergency call on Highway 169.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.