What to Know About the Minnesota Vehicle Tinted Window Law

Many Minnesota vehicles have some sort of tint to their windows. What does Minnesota law allow? There is a slight difference on what is allowed depending on whether you have a SUV/van or sedan. Window tint laws were enacted in Minnesota in 1985.

The percent of visible light allowed through your car windows is called, Visible Light Transmission. The percentage of light allowed through your film and glass in Minnesota is very specific and different for sedan cars and SUV cars or vans.

Tint darkness regulations for Minnesota is as follows: No Tint is allowed on windshields on any vehicle in Minnesota. Front Side windows must allow more than 50% of light in on all vehicles. On sedans back side and rear windows must allow more than 50% of light in. On SUV/vans back side and rear windows allow for any darkness to be used.

Tinting-laws.com highlights the specifics and what is allowed in Minnesota.

Minnesota does have several other important laws, rules and regulations pertaining to window tinting. They include the following:

Side Mirrors : There are no restrictions or requirements for side mirrors in Minnesota.

: There are no restrictions or requirements for side mirrors in Minnesota. Restricted Colors : No colors of tint are explicitly restricted from use.

: No colors of tint are explicitly restricted from use. Tint Variance : 3% variance allowed.

: 3% variance allowed. Certificates : Manufacturers do NOT need to certify the film they sell in the state.

: Manufacturers do NOT need to certify the film they sell in the state. Stickers : The sticker to identify legal tinting is required between the film & glass on the driver’s side window.

: The sticker to identify legal tinting is required between the film & glass on the driver’s side window. Medical Exceptions: Minnesota allows medical exemptions for special tint.

Some cities and counties have specific regulations on window tinting.