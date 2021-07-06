Town Ball Weekly

Back for the eighth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

NORTH DIVISION

WATKINS CLIPPERS 10-2

KIMBALL EXPRESS 9-3

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 7-4

ST. NICHOLS NICKS 2-10

SOUTH DIVISION

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 7-5

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 7-5

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2-8

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 2-10

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 3 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 1

(Friday July 2nd @ Cold Spring)

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Brewers, backed by eleven hits and good defense, despite a couple of miscues early. The Rockies put up three runs in the sixth inning, they never did look back. The Rockies starting pitcher was lefty Jake Brinker, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Crafty righty Eli Backes threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts to earn the save.

The Rockies offense was led by Jordan Neu, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Jordan Neu had a huge single to drive in their first two runs and the third run scored on the same play on a throwing error. Veteran David Jones had a big game, he went 4-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored their first run on Jordan’s single. The Veteran had a very good game defensively at third base. Austin Dufner went 1-for-4 and he scored the second run of the game right behind David Jonas. Alex Geislinger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cal Kalthoff went 2-for-4 and he called a great game from his catchers position. Tyler Geislinger and Nick Sklucazck both went 1-for-4.

The Brewers starting pitcher, righty Reed Pfannenstein threw a complete game, he gave up elven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Noah Grove, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and Derrik Orth went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Sam Iten and Reed Pfannenstein both went 2-for-4. Isaac “Zeek” Matchinsky went 1-for-4 with a well executed sacrifice bunt. Zeek had a very good defensive ball game at first base, he won the golden glove for the game.

ST. NICOLAS NICKS 9 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 6

(Friday July 2nd @ Eden Valley)

The Nicks defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by fifteen hits, three doubles. The Nicks starting pitcher Nick Howan threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty Travis Hanson threw two innings in relief, he gave up six hits and three runs.

The Nick offense was led by Tanner Anderson, he went 4-for-5 with two doubles for five RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dylan Rausch went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Damian Lincoln went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tanner Rausch went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Connor Lincoln went 2-for-4, he was it by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Michael Bautch went 1-for-5, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Veteran Hunter Ahrens went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Derek Kuechle went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Nick Howan was hit by a pitch.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Tanner O’Lean, he threw two innings, he gave up eight hits and six runs. Jackson Geislinger threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Schlangen threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Matt Unterberger, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs. Cain Renner went 3-for-5 for an RBI and he scored three runs and Austin Berg went 2-for-5 for an RBI. David Pennertz went 2-for-5 with a double and Travis Thielen earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Jackson Geislinger went 3-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Tanner O’Lean was credited for an RBI.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 10 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 0

(Saturday July 3rd @ St. Nick)

The Hawks defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks, nine hits, including three doubles and aided by ten walks. The Hawks starting pitcher was Ben Arends, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Matt Unterberger, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Jordan Kelm went 3-for-5 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Austin Berg went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cain Renner went 1-for-5 for an RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Schlangen went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matthew Pennertz went 1-for-2, with a sacrifice and he was hit by a pitch and David Pennertz earned four walks and he scored two runs. Jackson Geislinger had two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored run and Travis Thelen earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Nicks starting pitcher was Derek Kuechle, he threw four innings, he gave up five its, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Dylan Rausch threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and one walk. Connor Lincoln threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Damian Lincoln threw one inning, he gave one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Kevin Drontle threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, three runs, two walk and he recorded a strikeout. Nolan Hemmesch threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued one walk.

The Nicks offense was led by T. Albright, he went 1-for-2 and Nolan Hemmesch went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Michael Bautch and Tanner Anderson both earned a walk and they each had a stolen base. Derek Kuechle had a sacrifice and Damian Lincoln was hit by a pitch.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SAUK VALLEY WEST

SARTELL MUSKIES 10-0

ST. JOSEPH JOES 6-3

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 5-5

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 5-6

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1-9

SAUK VALLEY EAST

MONTICELLO POLECATS 9-0

LAKE CAFE BIG LAKE 4-3

BECKER BANDITS 3-5

ROGERS RED DEVILS 2-6

ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 0-7

SARTELL MUSKIES 12 SARTELL STONE PONIES 0 (7 Innings)

(Wednesday June 30th @ Sartell/Channel 9 Game of the Week)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by fifteen hits, including a home run and three doubles. The Muskies veteran lefty David Deminsky started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He faced twenty-three batters in seven innings, he issued one walk and he recorded fifteen strikeouts. There were an estimated 750 people in attendance for the Channel 9 Game of the Week.

The Muskies offense was led by Veteran Tim Burns, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Jace Otto went 3-for-3 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Veteran Jake Sweeter went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brian Schellinger went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and Adam Schellinger went 2-for-3 for two RBIs. Jack Greenlun went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Andrew Deters went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Braeden Dykhuizen and Blake Haus were both hit by a pitch and Calen O’Connell earned a walk.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Chase Heying, he threw two innings and Reece Johnson threw one inning in relief. Jeff Amann threw two innings in relief and Nate Nierenhausen closed it out with one inning of relief. The Stone Poneys had one base run, Kalen Lewis earned a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 11 ROGERS RED DEVILS 1 (7 Innings)

(Wednesday June 30th @ Monticello)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley and Highway Ten neighbors the Red Devils, backed by fifteen hits, including a home run and five doubles. Alex Otto started on the mound for the Polecats, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one run, he issued one walk and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Thomas VanCulin threw two innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Michael Olson, he went 4-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Isaac Frandsen went 2-for-5 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored a run. Keegan Macek went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Braydon Hanson went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Calvin Schmitz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Cole Bovee went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Jason Axelberg went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Alex Otto earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Red Devils starting pitcher Bryan McCallum threw five innings, he gave up ten hits and seven runs. Adam Eldridge threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits and four runs. The Red Devils offense was led by Tyler Bjork, he went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Adam Eldridge went 1-for-3 and Luke Selken earned a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 9 CLEARLAKE LAKERS 5

(Wednesday June 30th @ Dick Putz)

The Rivers Cats defeated their Sauk Valley League neighbors the Lakers, backed by eight hits. Their starting pitcher Ty Carper threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Cody Thierry threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Hunter Holewa, he went 2-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs and Jack Grell went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Jake Carper was credited for two RBIs and Alex Smith was hit by a pitch and he was credited for an RBI. Callan Henkemeyer went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Jackson Layer went 1-for-5, he had three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Justin Houge went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Jordan Picka was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run, Cody Thierry earned a walk and he scored a run and Cole Gueningsman scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Matt Korte, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, six runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Alex Kreiling threw two inning in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Ben Brown, he went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Blake Brown went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk. Jordan Golombiecki went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Brett Knudsen went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Korte went 1-for-5 and Jackson Phillip went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jake Samuelson and Ian Jungels both earned a walk and Nick Hamak had a sacrifice.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 11 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 5

(Friday July 2nd @ Albertville)

The River Cats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Villains, backed by sixteen hits, including four doubles and a home run. Cody Thierry started on the mound for the River Cats, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, three runs, four walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Jake Carper threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Ty Carper, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Carper went 2-for-4 for four RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Cole Gueningsman went 3-for-6 with two doubles for an RBI and he scored a run. Adam Smith went 3-for-5 with two doubles, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jack Grell went 2-for-5 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jackson Layer went 4-for-7, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cody Theirry earned two walks and he was credited for an RBI, Callan Henkemeyer earned a walk and he scored a run and Al Smith earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Villains was Bryce Perrier, he threw five innings, Justin Cornell threw two innings in relief and Kaleb Klinkhammer threw two innings.

The Villains offense was led by Justin Cornell, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was by a pitch and he scored a run. Charlie Jerpseth went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Jerde went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Alex Beckman went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Dinkel went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, No. 14 earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Kaleb Klinkhammer earned a walk and he scored a run.

BECKER BANDITS 14 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 2 (7 Innings)

(Wednesday June 30th @ Becker)

The Bandits defeated their Sauk Valley rivals the Villains, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles. Weston Schug started on the mound for the Bandits, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Moe threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one walk, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Cameron Fischer threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Nolan Murphy, he went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Weston Schug went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Mitch Louden went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Krenz wen 2-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Kreeden Bloomquist went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Zach Wenner went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Kevin Krenz went 1-for-1. Connor Rolf went 1-for-1, he earned two walks and he scored two runs and Wyatt Flint went 1-for-2.

No information on the Villains were made available.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

NORTH DIVISION

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 7-4

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 6-3

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 6-5

ELROSA SAINTS 3-7

GREENWALD CUBS 1-9

SOUTH DIVISION

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 9-1

RICHMOND ROYALS 7-3

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 5-5

FARMING FLAMES 5-5

ROSCOE RANGERS 1-9

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 9 RICHMOND ROYALS 1

(Friday July 2nd @ St. Martin)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Royals, backed by ten hits. Their starting pitcher was righty Scott Lieser, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Ben Schroeder threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and Kyle Lieser threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Nolan Reuter, he went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and scored a run. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Avery Schmitz went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Zach Moritz went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kyle Lieser went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Bryan Schlangen went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Jaylyn Arceneau was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Matthew Schlangen had a sacrifice bunt and Ray Messer scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher Mason Primus started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. DJ Schleicher threw 1 2/3 inning to close it out.

The Royals offense was led by Mason Primus, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Justin Schroeder went 2-for-4 and Chase Aleshire went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Alex Budde went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Lane Myer earned a walk. Cameron Miller and Dusty Adams both went 1-for-3.

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 3 GREENWALD CUBS 2

(Saturday July 3rd @ Meire Grove)

The Grovers defeated their Stearns Count rivals the Cubs, backed by seven timely hits and good defense. Jaron Klaphake started on the mound for the Grovers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Grovers offense was led by Tanner Klaphake, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Jordan Klaphake went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Tyler Moscho went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Jaron Klaphake earned a walk, he had a sacrifice and he scored run. Alex Welle and Kurt Marthaler both went 1-for-4. Andrew Welle went 1-for-2, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Colton Meyer earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Cubs was Tyler Hoffman, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven his, three runs, one walk and he record a strikeout. Tyler Engelmeyer threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and a walk.

The Cubs offense was led by Ryan Kraemer, he went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Thomes went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Tyler Leukem went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Keagan Steuve and Ethan Ettel both went 1-for-4. Tyler Engelmeyer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tyler Hoffman was hit by a pitch.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 9 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 7

(Saturday @ July 3rd @ Spring Hill)

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County League rival the Chargers, backed by twelve hits, including three home runs and a pair of doubles. The Lakers put up seven runs in the fifth inning, and they didn’t look back. The starting pitcher was Sam Hopfer, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs and he issued one walk. Weston Brinkman threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jason Kampsen closed it out with 2/3 of an inning of relief.

The Lakers offense was led by Nick Dingman, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Mathew Quade went 2-for-5 with a home run and he scored two runs. Mathew Lieser went 3-for-3 with two doubles for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Adam Miller went 1-for-1 with a home run for two RBIs and Sam Hopfer went 2-for-5. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Wessel went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Shane Kampsen went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Trent Wendlandt had a sacrifice bunt and Jordan Orbeck earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Chargers was Anthony Revermann, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Eric Terres threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Jordan Welle threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Chargers offense was led by Jamie Terres, he went 4-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Eric Terres went 1-for-4 with a home run, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Anthony Revermann went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Luke Dehmer went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Eric Schoenberg earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Owen Meyer went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and and Nathan Terres earned a walk.

FARMING FLAMES 14 ROSCOE RANGERS 4 (7 Innings)

(Friday July 2nd @ Farming)

The Flames defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Rangers, backed by sixteen hits, including a home run and nine players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was rookie Ethan Navratil, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran lefty Brad Mergen threw the final 1 2/3 inning in relief to close it out. He gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Cody Fourre, he went 4-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Breyden Eiynck went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Isaac Nett went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Will Mergen went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored at run. Ethan Navatril went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Brad Mergen went 1-for-4, he had a sacrifice fly, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Taylor Fourre went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs, Adam Winkels went 1-for-1 and Tylor Schroeder earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Rangers starting pitcher Russel Leyendecker threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Dawson Hemmesch threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, six runs and he issued two walks. Spence Evans threw 2/3 of an inning and Brandon Schleper threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and a walk.

The Rangers offense was led by Jordan Schleper, he went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Russel Leyendecker and Spence Evans both went 1-for-4 and Brandon Schleper went 1-for-3. Max Athmann went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Nick Hommerding went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Braydon Pung scored at run.

VICTORY LEAGUE

SOUTH/WEST

SOBIESKI SKIS 11-0

UPSALA BLUEJAYS 10-1

AVON LAKERS 10-1

RANDALL CUBS 7-3

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 6-4

ST.STEPHEN STEVES 4-6

ST.WENDEL SAINTS 3-6

OPOLE BEARS 2-8

SWANVILLE SWANS 0-10

FLENSBURG FALCONS 0-9

NORTH/EAST

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 9-0

FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 7-4

NISSWA LIGHTNING 6-2

PIERZ LAKERS 5-2

PIERZ BREWERS 3-5

ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 3-5

ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 2-6

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 2-6

PIERZ BULLDOGS 1-9

AVON LAKERS 8 FLENSBURG FALCONS 0 (7 Innings)

(Wednesday June 30th @ Avon)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Falcons, backed by nine hits, and aided by seven walks. Cody Stich started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Joe Dolan, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Jack Theisen went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Ryan Janzen went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Cody Stich was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. Carter Holthaus went 2-for-3, he earned two walks, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Cole Wellmann went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Carter Philippi went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jon Bell wen 1-for-2, he earned two walks, had two stolen bases and he scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher Tucker Vetsch threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Andy Marod threw one inning in relief, he issued two walks. The Falcons offense was led by Gunnar Gustafson, Blake Mayer and Gerard Kokett all went 1-for-3 and Reese Hubbard earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 4 FORT RIPLEY REBELS 2

(Saturday July 3rd @ Fort Ripley)

The Lumber Jacks defeated their Victory League rival the Rebels, backed by seven timely hits, including a big home run and good defense. The Lumber Jacks starting pitcher was their young righty Drew Beier. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lumber Jacks offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 3-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Veteran Mitch Keeler went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI and Chuck Hackett went 2-for-4. Alex Foss went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice. Brandon Buesgens went 1-for-4, Ean VonWald earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Ryan Chmielewski had a sacrifice bunt.

The Rebels starting pitcher was Bryce Flanagan, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Rebels offense was led by Nathan Ehnstrom, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Zach Heidmann went 2-for-4 with a home run and Brett Kramer went 1-for-4. Brian Skluzacek went 2-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Broc Peterson was hit twice by a pitch.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

ATWATER CHUCKERS 6-2

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 6-4

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 5-4

REGAL EAGLES 4-5

STARBUCK STARS 4-5

NORWAY LAKE-SUNBURG LAKERS 1-7

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2 STARBUCK STARS 1

(Friday July 2nd @ Paynesville)

The Pirates defeated their County Line rivals the Stars, backed by five very timely hits and good defense. The Pirates won on a walk in the bottom of the ninth inning. Their starting pitcher was Spencer Imholte, he threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded strikeout. Grady Fuchs close it out with one inning of relief, he gave up two hits.

The Pirates were led on offense by Abe Bullard, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Abe had the walk off hit to drive in the winning run. Luke Johnson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs, including the walk run. Drew Tangen went 1-for-1, Garrett Leusink went 1-for-4 and Grady Fuchs had a stolen base.

The Stars starting pitcher Matt Gruber threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. They were led on offense by Darion Alexander, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Andy Toop went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt. Mitch Gruber went 2-for-4 and Luke Barkheim went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jackson Hendrickson and Aaron Versteeg both 1-for-4 and Matt Gruber earned a walk.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 7 NORWAY LAKE-SUNBURG LAKERS 0

(Friday July 2nd @ Spicer)

The Twins defeated their County Line League rivals the Lakers, backed by eleven hits, including two home runs, a triple and three doubles. Ethan Haugen started on the mound for the Twins, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Adam Nibaur threw three innings on the hump, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Mike Danielson threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Twins offense was led by Scott Rambow, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for an RBI. Mike Danielson went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Derek Dolezal went 2-for-3 with a triple for an RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jake Rambow went 2-for-4 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. John Perkins went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Josh Soine went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Ben Kulset earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Weston Gjerde, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Regan Carlson threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts, Ryan Torkelson threw the final inning in relief, recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Josh Peterson, he went 2-for-4 with a double. Weston Gjerde went 2-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Jared Cortez went 1-for-4. Regan Carlson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Brandon Rasmussen was hit twice by a pitch and Ryan Torkelson earned a walk.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 10 REGAL EAGLES 0 (7 Innings)

(Friday July 2nd @ Atwater)

The Chuckers defeated their County Line League rivals the Eagles, backed by nine hits, including three home runs and a double. Josh Kingery started on the mound for the Chuckers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by veteran Jordan Olson, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Conner Barker went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Josh Kingery went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. David Kingery went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Josh Kinzler earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Jordan Nelson earned a walk and he scored a run and Eli Albrecht earned a walk.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Chris Beier, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Brandon Wedel threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, five runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Wosmek threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Nathan Meyer went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Shane Rademacher went 1-for-3 and Jordan Beier earned a walk.

ARROWHEAD WEST LEAGUE

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 3-0

MOORHEAD BREWERS 3-1

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 2-1

HAMEL HAWKS 0-3

BRAINERD BEES 0-3

EAST GRAND FORKS MASS 0-3

(No League Games Played this past week)

EXHIBITION GAMES:

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 4

(Wednesday June 30th @ Cold Spring)

The Springers of the Arrowhead West League defeated their Victory League foe the Lumberjacks, backed by ten hits, including five doubles. The Springers found themselves down after the first inning as the Lumber Jacks come out swinging hot bats. The Springers come back in the first inning putting up three runs to tie the game. They didn’t look back after that, their starting pitcher was veteran righty Drew VanLoy, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, he gave up five singles in the first inning, he gave up four runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Veteran righty Zach Femrite threw three innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts to earn the save.

The Springers were led on offense by Brian Hansen, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for an RBI and he scored two runs. Drew Bulson went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and William Huls went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Austin Athmann went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored two runs. Joe Dempsey went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was Alex Foss, he threw six innings and he was the pitcher of record. Wyatt Ziwicki threw one inning in relief and the young 50 year old right Mike Beier threw the last inning in relief.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Luis Massa, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and he scored two runs. Veteran Mitch Keeler went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Veteran Mitch Loegering went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Ean VonWald and Veteran Sammy Keeler both went 1-for-4.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 12 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 3

(Wednesday June 30th @ St. Joseph)

Joes had 4 HR’s- Tanner Blommer, Andrew Weisser and Andrew Rott (2) - 1 of Rott’s was a grand slam. This was reported by the Joes veteran manager Pat Schneider. This is the only info made available for the game, hopefully one of the players will forward the box scored from their team iPad, so It can be included in next weeks column.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 7 RICHMOND ROYALS 6 (7 Innings)

(Wednesday June 30th @ St. Stephen)

The Steves of the Victory League defeated their Stearns County League foe the Royals, backed by nine hits, including two home runs, one triple and a double. Derek Durant started on the mound for the Steves, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Steves veteran catcher Ben Omann threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Jake Schelonka closed it out with one inning in relief, he issued two walks, gave up two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Steves offense was led by Tony Schmitz, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs for five RBIs. Logan Siemers went 1-for-2 with a triple for an RBI and he scored a run. Andrew Ambrosier went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run and Landon Lunser went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Holthaus went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bo Schmitz went 3-for-4 and he earned a walk, Jake Schelonka went 1-for-4, Riley Hartwig earned two walks and Andrew Wollak earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was Cameron Miller, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Dusty Adams threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Chase Aleshire, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dusty Adams went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cameron Miller went 1-for-4 with a double, Kyle Budde was credited for an RBI and he scored a run and Lane Myer earned a walk and he scored a run.

ELROSA SAINTS 5 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2 (7 Innings)

(Wednesday June 30th @ Paynesville)

The Saints of the Stearns County League defeated their County Line foe the Pirates, backed by nine hits and they were aided by five walks. Wyatt Steffenson started on the mound for the Saints, he threw four innings. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Luke VanBeck threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters. Riley Meyer threw two innings in relief, to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk.

The Saints offense was led by Brandon Roelike, he went 3-for-3 for an RBI. Peyton Winter went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Will VanBeck went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Jackson Peter earned a walk, scored a run and he was credited for an RBI. Derek Wiener went 1-for-1 for an RBI and Riley Meyer earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Ryan Olmscheid went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Ryan Lenarz earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Pirates starting pitcher Blake Vagle threw five innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Caden Spanier threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Sam Oehrlein, he went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI. Tanner Stanley went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Blake Vagle went 1-for-4 with a double. Abe Bullard went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Luke Johnson went 1-for-4. Griffin Bjerke went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Adam Hemmesch earned a walk.

SOBIESKI SKIS 6 ELROSA SAINTS 1

(Friday July 2nd @ Elrosa)

The Skis of the Victory League defeated the Saints of the Stearns County League backed by twelve hits. The starting pitcher was Scott Litchy, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he issued one walk. Jake Kapphahn threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded seven strikeouts. Riley Hirsch threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Ben Hanowski, he went 3-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Riley Czech went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Dustin Parker went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zach Gwost went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Alex Gwost went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs. Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Colllin Eckman went 1-for-4. Zach Opatz went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Riley Hirsch earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Saints was veteran righty Ethan Vogt, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Luke VanBeck threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Imdieke threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Luke VanBeck, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-4 and he scored their lone run. Brandon Roelike went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Ethan Vogt went 1-for-3 and Jackson Peter earned a walk.

MAPLE PLAIN DIAMOND DEVILS 4 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 0

(7 Innings) (Saturday June 26th @ Hinckley Tournament)

The Diamond Devils of the North Star League defeated the Chargers from the Stearns County League in the quarterfinals of the Hinckley tournament. There was no stats information on the Diamond Devils, they did collect seven hits and play good defense.

The Chargers starting pitcher was Carter Tschida, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, four runs, issued three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Carter Tschida, he went 1-for-2 with a double. Eric Schoenberg, Nathan Terres and Brent Terres all went 1-for-3. Austin Schoenberg, Regan Nelson and Luke Dehmer all went 1-for-2 and Ben Welle went 1-for-1.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 4 BELLE PLAINE TIGERS 1

(Saturday June 26th @ Hinckley Tournament)

The Chargers of the Stearns County League defeated the Tigers of the River Valley League, backed by five hits and good defense in the consolation semifinals. The starting pitcher for the Chargers was Jordan Welle, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers offense was led by Reagan Nelson, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs. Owen Meyer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jamie Terres went 1-for3 and he earned a walk. Ben Welle earned a walk and he scored a run and Austin Schoenberg earned a walk. Nathan Terres and Jordan Welle both scored a run.

The Tigers starting pitcher was Lucas O’Brien, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Colton Kerkow threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Tigers offense was led by Jackson Kruger, he went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI. Brody Curtiss went 2-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run, Colton Kerkow went 1-for-3 and Jon Schmidt went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

LYONS PUB WARRIORS 3 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 1

(Saturday June 27th @ Hinckley Tournament)

The Warriors of the Park National League, a Class A team defeated the Chargers of the Stearns County League, backed by six hits. No other info was made available on the Warriors.

The Chargers starting pitcher was Reagan Nelson, he threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. The Chargers were led by Reagan Nelson on offense, he went 2-for-3 with a double. Nathan Terres had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, Ben Welle earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Brent Terres and Austin Schoenberg both earned a walk.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

(July 5th Thru July 11th)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

(Friday July 9th)

St. Nicholas Nicks @ Watkins Clippers (7:30)

Saturday July 10th

Watkins Clippers @ St. Nicholas Nicks (2:00)

Sunday July 11th

St. Augusta Gussies @ Kimball Express (2:00)

Pearl Lake Lakers @ Luxemburg Brewers (2:00)

Eden Valley Hawks @ Cold Spring Rockies (2:00)

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Saturday July 10th

Becker Bandits @ Clearwater River Cats (4:00)

Lake Cafe Big Lake @ Clear Lake Lakers (2:00)

Roger Red Devils @ St. Jospeh Joes (1:30)

Sunday July 11th

Monticello Polecats @ Clearwater River Cats (2:00)

Clear Lake Lakers @ Becker Bandits (3:00)

Lake Cafe Big Lake @ Rogers Red Devils (1:30)

St. Joseph Joes @ Sartell Stone Poneys (7:30)

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Friday July 9th

Roscoe Rangers @ Elrosa Saints (7:30)

Saturday July 10th

Greenwald Cubs @ Elrosa Saints (8:00)

Lake Henry Lakers @ New Munich Silverstreaks (1:30)

Farming Flames @ Richmond Royals (12:00)

Sunday July 11th

Roscoe Rangers @ Richmond Royals (1:30)

New Munich Silversteaks @ Meire Grove Grovers (1:30)

Spring Hill Chargers @ Greenwald Cubs (1:30)

St. Martin Martins @ Lake Henry Lakers (1:30)

VICTORY LEAGUE

Friday July 9th

Avon Lakers @ Pierz Brewers (6:30)

Saturday July 10th

St. Stephen Steves @ Avon Lakers (12:00)

Sunday July 11th

Pierz Lakers @ Avon Lakers (1:30)

St. Mathias Devils @ Foley Lumber Jacks (1:30)

Freeport Black Sox @ Opole Bears (1:30)

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

Friday July 9th

Atwater Chuckers @ Paynesville Pirates (7:30)

Saturday July 10th

New London-Spicer Twins @ Paynesville Pirates (7:30)

Sunday July 11th

Starbuck Stars @ Regal Eagles (1:30)

ARROWHEAD WEST LEAGUE

Thursday July 8th

East Grand Forks MASS @ Hamel Hawks (7:00)

Friday July 9th

Cold Spring Springers @ Hamel Hawks (7:00)

Sunday July 11th

Cold Spring Springers @ Brainerd Bees (1:00)

EXHIBITION GAMES:

Wednesday July 7th

Luxemburg Brewers @ Becker Bandits (6:15)

Kimball Express @ Sartell Muskies (7:30)

Cold Spring Rockies @ Farming Flames (7:30)

Clearwater River Cats @ Pearl Lake Lakers (6:30)

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Pierz Lakers (7:30)

Anoka Bucs @ Monticello Polecats (7:00)

St. Joseph Joes @ Richmond Royals (6:15)

Rogers Red Devils @ Metro Knights (7:30)

Friday July 9th

Kimball Express @ Maple Lake Lakers (7:00)

Cold Spring Rockies @ Cokato Kernels (7:30)

Sobieski Skis @ St. Martin Martins (8:00)

Brainerd Bees @ Freeport Black Sox (7:30)

Saturday July 10th

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Kimball Express (2:00)

Sartell Muskies vs. Bird Island Bullfrogs (10:00) @ Jordan Tourney

Foley Lumber Jacks @ Regal Eagles (1:30)