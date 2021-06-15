Town Ball Weekly

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

June 14th, 2021

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

CENTRAL VALLEY NORTH

WATKINS CLIPPERS 7-2

AUGUSTA GUSSIES 6-1

KIMBALL EXPRESS 6-3

NICHOLAS NICKS 0-6

CENTRAL VALLEY SOUTH

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 5-2

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 5-3

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2-6

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 1-8

WATKINS CLIPPERS 5 KIMBALL EXPRESS 4 (11 Innings)

(Sunday June 13th @ Watkins)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League and highway #55 neighbors the Express, backed by sixteen hits, including a pair of doubles. The Clippers won in walk off fashion two runs in the bottom of the eleventh inning. The Clippers starting pitcher veteran lefty Matt Geislinger, threw eleven innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Justin Thompson, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Brendan Ashton went 3-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk, this was a walk of hit in the bottom of the eleventh inning. The Clippers veteran catcher Lincoln Haugen went 3-for-5 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Carter Block went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he had a sacrifice. Matt Geislinger went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice. The veteran Dan Berg went 2-for-4 and he earned two walks and Dustin Kramer went 1-for-3 for a sacrifice. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-1, Carson Geislinger earned a walk and he scored one run and Nolan Geislinger scored a run.

The Express starting pitcher was Ben Johnson, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw three innings in relief, he gave up two runs two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Zak Wallner threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk. Craig Meyer threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

The Express offense was led by Scott Marquardt, he went 2-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brain Marquardt went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI, Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Tommy Friesen went 3-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run, Austin Ruehle went 1-for-5. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Zach Dingmann earned a walk.

ST.AUGUSTA GUSSIES 16 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 12

(Sunday June 13th @ Cold Spring

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Rockies in a slugfest, they collected twenty-three hits. This included four doubles and two home runs. The Gussies put up 6 runs in the top of the ninth inning. The Gussies starting pitcher Travis Laudenbach threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Veteran lefty Zach Laudenbach threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by Nate Gwost, he went 3-for-6 with a home run for five RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Marcus Lommel went 4-for-6 with a double for four RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Mitch Gwost went 2-for-6 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Zach Laudenbach went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Aaron Fruth went 2-for-6 with a home run, that was about 385’ and Michael Laudenbach went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. James Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs and Nate Laudenbach and Tyler Bautch both went 2-for-6.

The Rockies starting pitcher was Jake Brinker, he threw six innings, he gave up thirteen hits, seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Brock Humbert threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, seven runs and he issued one walk. TJ Neu threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies offense was led by David Jones, he went 4-for-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Alex Geislinger went 3-for-3 with a double for four RBIs, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Colin Eskew went 3-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and TJ Neu went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 2-for-5 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs. Tyler Geislinger and Brady Linn both went 1-for-5 and each scored a run, Nick Skluzacek and Reece Hemmesch both scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 9 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 3

(Saturday June 5th @ Luxemburg)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League foe the Gussies, backed by sixteen hits, including a home run and two doubles. The Brewers starting pitcher JT Harren threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded fifteen strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Noah Grove, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Luke Harren went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-5 for an RBI and Chris Knaus was credited for an RBI. Ethyn Fruth went 2-for-6 with a double and he scored two runs and James Anderson went 1-for-5. Isaac “Zeek” Matchinsky went 2-for-5 and John Fish went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Casey Underwood went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. DJ Kron went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Gussies starting pitcher Travis Laudenbach threw five innings, he gave up twelve hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nevin Bloom threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by James Anderson, he went 3-for-4 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Michael Laudenbach went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Marcus Lommel went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Aaron Fruth went 1-for-5 for an RBI and Adam Benoit earned two walks. Trey Toejnes went 1-for-4 and Travis Laudenbach earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 6 WATKINS CLIPPERS 5

(Friday June 11th @ Watkins

The Rockies defeated the Central Valley rivals the Clippers, backed by twelve hits, including a triple and a double. The Rockies starting pitcher Eli Bakes threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Veteran righty Trevor Lardy threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up four hits and one run.

The Rockies offense was led by Alex Geislinger, he went 3-for-5 with a triple for an RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Geislinger went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jordan Neu had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Austin Dufner went 1-for-2 for an RBI. Brady Blattner went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Sam Distel went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice and Nick Skluzacek went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. David Jonas went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Calvin Kalthoff earned a walk.

The Clippers starting pitcher Justin Thompson, threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran lefty Dan Berg threw three innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Nolan Geislinger, he went 2-for-5 for an RBI and Carson Geislinger had two sacrifice flys for two RBIs. Dan Berg went went 4-for-5 and he scored two runs and Lincoln Haugen went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk. Brendan Ashton earned a walk he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for an RBI. Carter Block went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs and Heath Kramer went 1-for-5. Matt Geislinger earned a walk and Caden Neiman scored a run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 14 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 1

(Friday June 11th @ Eden Valley)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run ad two doubles. The Express starting pitcher Zak Wallner threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Jordan Joseph, he went 3-for-4 with a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ben Johnson went 1-for-4 with a grand slam for four big RBIs. Adam Beyer went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Cade Marquaradt went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he scored a run and Scott Marquardt went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Tommy Friesen went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Brooks Marquardt and Joe Pennertz both earned a walk and both scored a run and Zach Dingmann earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Hawks was Tanner O’Lean, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, ten runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Berg threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and he recorded a strikeout. Austin Schlangen threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Cain Renner, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Austin Berg went 1-for-2 with a double. Tanner O’Lean went 1-for and he scored a run and Austin Schlangen went 1-for-3. Jordan Kelm went 1-for-3 and Matt Pennertz earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 6 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2

(Saturday June 12th @ Pearl Lake)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers backed by seventeen hits, including four doubles. Their starting pitcher Zach Dingmann threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Andy Dingmann threw two innings in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Express was led by Jordan Joseph, he went 3-for-5 with three doubles for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Adam Beyer went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Scott Marquardt went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk. Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Brian Marquardt went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored at run and Cade Marquardt went 2-for-6. Tommy Friesen went 1-for-6 for an RBI and he scored a run and Matt Friesen went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Ashton Hanan went 1-for-1 and Austin Ruehle earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Mitch Wieneke, he threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Justin Kunkel threw one inning in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Andrew Schmidt threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Andrew Schmidt, he went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and Justin Kunkel went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Ryan Wieneke earned a walk and he had a sacrifice fly. Brady Leverington went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks. Andy Lenzmeier went 1-for-4, Max Fuchs had a sacrifice bunt and Kole Klaphake scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 7 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 0

(Sunday June 13th @ Eden Valley)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rival the Hawks backed by eight hits. Lefty JT Harren started on the mound for the Brewers, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits and he recorded nine strikeouts. John Fish threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits and one walk.

The Brewers offense was led by Ethyn Fruth, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Reed Pfannestein went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Veteran Derrick Orth went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Noah Grove went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Luke Harren went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, John Fish went 1-for-1 and he scored two runs, Connor Clark had a sacrifice, Brady Kenning earned a walk and he scored a run and JT Harren earned a walk.

The Hawks starting pitcher Ben Arends threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Austin Schlangen threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he retired four batters. The Hawks offense was led by John Kelm he went 2-for-4, Tanner O’Lean, Austin Schlangen and Cain Renner all went 1-for-4 and Matt Pennertz earned a walk.

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 2 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 1 (10 Innings)

(Sunday June 13th @ St. Nickolas)

The Nicks defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by a couple of timely hits. Lefty Travis Hanson started on the mound for the Nicks, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, one run and he issued two walks. Nick Howen threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Nicks offense was led by Alex Foehrenbacker, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, this included driving in the winning runs in the bottom of the tenth inning and Tanner Anderson went 2-for-3.

The Lakers starting pitcher Norm Klingfelter threw seven innings, he gave up two hits, two walks, one run and five strikeouts. Andrew Schmidt threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts

The Lakers offense had Rudy Notch, Ryan Wieneke, Nick Schmidt and Colton Fruth all going 1-for-4. Justin Kuefler, Alex Lenzmeier and Max Fuchs both went 1-for-3, all were singles.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SAUK VALLEY WEST

SARTELL MUSKIES 7

ST. JOSEPH JOES 5-2

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 4-2

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 3-4

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2-6

SAUK VALLEY EAST

MONTICELLO POLECATS 6-0

LAKE CAFE BIG LAKE 3-3

ROGER RED DEVILS 2-2

BECKER BANDITS 2-3

ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 0-5

SARTELL MUSKIES 6 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 3

(Saturday June 12th @ Clearwater)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the River Cats, backed by six hits, including a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was lefty Johnny Schumer, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Paul Schumer threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. David Kroger threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Ethan Carlson, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. David Kroger went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI. Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-5 for an RBI and Cody Partch had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he earned a walk. Tim Burns went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Andrew Deters earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs and Brian Schellinger was hit by a pitch.

The River Cats starting pitcher And Nefs threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Andy Johnson threw one inning in relief, he gave up two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The River Cats were led by Jake and Ty Carper, both went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Jordan Picka earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI and Nick Proshek went 1-for-4 with a double. Hunter Holewa went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Grell went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Adam Smith went 1-for-4.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 8 BECKER BANDITS 1

(Wednesday June 9th @ Monticello)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by fifteen hits, eleven different players collecting hits. Lefty Tanner Eckhart started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Andrew Manning threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Thomas VanCulin threw the final inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Isaac Frandsen, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Brayden Hanson went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored three runs. Joe Tupy went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he had a stolen base and Alex Otto went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Jayce Pribyl went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Jason Axelberg went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Cole Bovee went 1-for-2 for an RBI. Danny Blackstone went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and Jack Seibert went 1-for-3. Keenan Macek earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Michael Olson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Calvin Schmitz went 1-for-1 and Carson Sawatzke scored a run.

The Bandits starting pitcher Matthew Moe threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.Weston Schug threw two innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Andrew Kolbinger threw the final inning in relief to close it out.

The Bandits offense was led by Andrew Kolbinger, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Mitchell Louden and Dalton Fouquette both went 2-for-4 and Ben Strot was hit by a pitch. Matt Krenz went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Wyatt Flint went 1-for-5 and Nolan Murphy went 1-for-4.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 12 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2 (8 Innings)

(Friday June 11th @ Monticello)

The Polecats defeated the Sauk Valley League foe the Lakers, backed by sixteen hits, including a triple and a double. They played errorless ball, to back their starting pitcher Mike Revenig, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jason Axelberg threw three innings in relief to close it out. He gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Tommy Blackstone, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Michael Olson went 2-for-5 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Isaac Frandsen went 4-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jason Axelberg went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mike Revenig went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jon Affeldt went 1-for-4, Joe Tupy earned two walks and he scored two runs, Thomas VanCulin went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Evan Demars earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher Mike Smith threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Kreiling threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Jake Samuelson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Matt Korte went 3-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ryan Szymanski went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run and Todd Van Erp went 1-for-4. Jordan Golombiecki went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Jame Boyle was hit by a pitch.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 7 ST. JOSEPH JOES 3

(Sunday June 13th @ Monticello)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Joes, backed by fourteen hits, including a triple and a double. The starting pitcher for the Polecats was Alex Otto, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Tanner Eckhart threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Brayden Hanson, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Otto went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Joe Tupy went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Michael Olson went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Tommy Blackstone went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Isaac Frandsen and Jason Axelberg both earned two walks and he scored a run. Jace Pribyl went 1-for-4, Calvin Schmitz went 1-for-1 and Michael Revenig had a sacrifice bunt.

The Joes starting pitcher was Lukas Nyberg, he threw three innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Isaac Holthaus threw five innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Noah Bissett went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Ben Alvord went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Brandon Bloch and Andrew Rott both went 1-for-4 and Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Payton Joos went 1-for-1, Tanner Blommer earned a walk and he scored a run and Sam Schneider earned a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 15 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2

(Saturday June 12th @ St. JOSEPH)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by fifteen hits, including two home runs and two doubles. The Joes starting pitcher was Tanner Aleshire, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Noah Bissett, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Andrew Rott went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Peyton Joos went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and Brandon Bissett went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Hunter Blommer went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Tanner Blommer went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored two runs. John Huesch went 3-for-4 and he scored two runs and Lukas Theisen was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brandon Bloch earned two walks and he scored a run, Lukas Nyberg earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Isaac Holthaus earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher Jordan Golombiecki threw two innings, he gave up ten hits, eleven runs and one walk. Nick Hamak threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Matt Korte, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and Bryce Vasek went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI. Brett Knudsen went 2-for-3 and Jordan Golombiecki went 1-for-4. Alex Kreiling went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Nick Hamak scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 5 LAKE CAFE BIG LAKE 4 (10 Innings)

(Sunday June 13th @ Clearwater)

The River Cats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lake Cafe of Big Lake, backed by eight hits. This was in walk off fashion in the bottom of the tenth inning with a single by Jake Carper to drive in Jordan Picka for the winning run. Ty Carper started on the mound for the River Cats, he threw nine innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks an he recored seven innings. Jack Grell threw one inning in relief to earn the win, he issued one walk.

The River Cats offense was led by Cole Gueningsman, he went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he earned two walks, he had a sacrifice and he scored two runs. Jake Carper went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Ty Carper went 1-for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Picka went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Hunter Holewa went 1-for-1 and he earned two walks. Jack Grell earned two walks and he was credited for an RBI and Jackson Henderson went 2-for-5. Justin Houge went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Callan Henkemeyer earned a walk, he had a sacrifice and he was credited for an RBI.

The Lake Cafes starting pitcher was Preston Schlegel, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Chuba threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Mason Miller threw two innings in, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Tanner Teige threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he issued one walk.

The Lake Cafe offense was led by Preston Schlegel, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Brandon Holthaus went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and Tanner Teige went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Zeus Schlegel and Dustin Wilcox both went 1-for-4, Sam Dokkebakken went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Matt Chuba earned two walks.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

STEARNS COUNTY NORTH

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 6-3

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 6-3

MEIRIE GROVE GROVERS 4-5

ELROSA SAINTS 3-6

GREENWALD CUBS 1-8

STEARNS COUNTY SOUTH

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 7-0

RICHMOND ROYALS 5-2

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 4-3

FARMING FLAMES 3-3

ROSCOE RANGERS 1-6

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 1 FARMING FLAMES 0

(Friday June 12th @ Farming)

The Martins defeat their Stearns County League rivals the Flames, with three hits and a very good pitcher performance. Right Scott Leiser started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Derek Koll, he went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored the game only run. Bryan Schlangen earned two walks and a sacrifice bunt. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-4, Nolan Reuter earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Kyle Leiser earned two walks.

The Flames Adam Winkels started on the mound for the Flames, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw four innings in relief, he gave up one hit, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Isaac Nett, he went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. Taylor Fourre and Cody Fourre both went 1-for-4and Breyden Eiynck went 1-for-3. Hunter Mergen went 1-for-1 and Tylor Schroeder and Brady Goebel both earned a walk.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 13 ROSCOE RANGERS 5

(Saturday June 12th @ Roscoe)

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Rangers, backed by ten hits, including three doubles. The Lakers starting pitcher Sam Hopfer threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Tori Olmscheid threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Jason Kampsen, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Carter Wessel went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Sam Hopfer went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Nick Dingman went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned two walks, had a sacrifice and he scored a run. Mathew Quade earned four walks, he was credited for an RBI and he scored two runs. Grant Ludwig had a sacrifice fly, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for two RBIs. Trent Wendlandt went 2-for-2 for an RBI, Matt Lieser earned three walks and he scored a run and Colin Spooner earned a walk.

The Rangers starting pitcher Dawson Hemmesch threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, ten walks and he recorded one strikeout. Russ Leyendecker threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Spencer Evans threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Rangers were led on offense by Jordan Schleper, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Brandon Schleper went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run. Russ Leyendecker went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Jaxon Leyendecker went 1-for-2 with a double. Devon Savage went 2-for-5 and Bryden Pung was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. Chris Vanderbeek went 1-for-2, Brent Heinen and Spence Evans both scored a run.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 14 ELROSA SAINTS 0

(Saturday June 12th @ Elrosa)

The Chargers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Saints, backed by thirteen hits, including two home runs, triple and a double. The Chargers starting pitcher Anthony Revermann threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Jamie Terres, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Owen Meyer went 2-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Eric Terres went 3-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Nathan Terres went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Reagan Nelson went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Dylan Meyer was hit by a pitch and he was credited for an RBI and Dylan Gertken was credited for an RBI. Eric Schoenberg went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Carter Tschida went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Anthony Revermann went went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs, Luke Dehmer was hit by a pitch, Austin Schoenberg scored a run and Erik Barten earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher Ethan Vogt threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Jackson Peter threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Peyton Winter threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. The Saints offense was led by Kevin Kuefler, he went 1-for-2 with a double and Matt Schmitz went 1-for-2. Jackson Peter, Derek Wiener, Brandon Roelike and Blaine Fischer all earned a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 8 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 0

(Saturday June 12th @ St. Martin)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County league rivals the Grovers, backed by fourteen hits and good defense. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty Ben Schroeder, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He scattered five hits and didn’t issue any walks. Kyle Lieser threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Martins were led on offense by Tanner Arceneau, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Avery Schmitz went 3-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Ryan Messer went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Kyle Lieser went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Brady Goebel went 1-for-5. Chas Hennen went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-for-2 for an RBI. Scott Lieser went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Grovers was Matt Imdieke threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jaron Klaphake threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Grovers offense was led by Josh Olmscheid went 1-for-2 with a double and Jaren Klaphake went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Tanner Klaphake and Colton Meyer both went 1-for-4, Kurt Marthaler went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Tyler Moscho earned a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 6 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 4 (11 Innings)

(Sunday June 13th @ Lake Henry)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Lakers, backed by nine hits. Their starting pitcher Mason Primus threw six innings, to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. DJ Schleicher threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Dalton Thelen threw two innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Justin Schroeder, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dusty Adams went 2-for-5 for an RBI and Cameron Miller earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. Cole Schmitz went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Carter Thelen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Chase Aleshire went 1-for-3 and Logan Aleshire earned a pair of walks. Mason Primus earned a walk and he scored a run and Trent Gertken earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was righty Grant Ludwig, he threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jason Kampsen threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Jason Kampsen, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Sam Hopfer went 3-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Dingman went 3-for-5 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Shane Kampsen went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Mathew Quade went 2-for-6 and he scored a run and Grant Ludwig went 2-for-6. Carter Wessel earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Adam Jaeger earned a walk.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 8 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 4

(Sunday June 13th @ Spring Hill)

The Silverstreaks defeated their Victory League rivals the Chargers, backed by eleven hits, including three doubles and a triple. Lefty Ty Reller started on the mound for the Silverstreaks, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Logan Funk, he went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and Nick Stangler went 1-for-5 for two RBIs. Adam Stangler went 2-for-5 with a triple and a double for an RBI and he scored two runs. Will Funk went 1-for-4 for an RBI he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ty Reller went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Rieland went 1-for-4 with a double and Joe Stangler went 2-for-5. Chad Funk went 1-for-1 with a double, a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Hunter Rademacher went 1-for-4 and he scored three runs.

The starting pitcher for the Chargers was Austin Schoenberg, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ben Welle threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Reagan Nelson threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Jamie Terres, he went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Anthony Revermann went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Austin Schoenberg was credited for an RBI and Owen Meyer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Eric Terres went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Reagan Nelson went 1-for-4, and Nathan Terres and Eric Schoenberg both scored a run.

VICTORY LEAGUE

SOUTH/WEST

SOBIESKI SKIS 6-0

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 5-0

AVON LAKERS 6-1

RANDALL CUBS 4-1

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 5-3

STEPHEN STEVES 3-5

OPOLE BEARS 1-7

ST.WENDEL SAINTS 2-5

SWANVILLE SWANS 0-6

FLENSBURG FALCONS 0-6

NORTH/EAST

BUCKMAN BILLGOATS 5-0

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 4-1

PIERZ LAKERS 4-2

ROYALTON ROYALS 2-5

NISSWA LIGHTNING 2-2

ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 1-3

PIERZ BREWERS 3-3

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 1-2

PIERZ BULLDOGS 0-4

AVON LAKERS 2 PIERZ LAKERS 1 (10 Innings)

(Wednesday June 9th @ Pierz)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Lakers in very good pitching dual, they collected six hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher Reese Gregory threw four innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Cole Wellmann threw six innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Cole Wellmann, he went 3-for-5 with a double for one RBI. Reece Gregory went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Riley Voit went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Philippi had a stolen base, Joe Dolan earned a walk and Matt Meyer scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher Carter Petron threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Chad Weiss threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Chad Weiss, he went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Peter Herman went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice and he had a stolen base. Jason Sadlovsky went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Dan Saehr earned a walk and Paul Herman scored a run. Reggie Litke, Lane Girtz and Carter Petron all went 1-for-4.

AVON LAKERS 11 PIERZ BULLDOGS 5

(Friday June 12th @ PIERZ)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Bulldogs, backed by seventeen hits, including two home runs and a double. They had nine different players collect hits, including seven with multi-hit games. The Lakers starting pitcher Joe Dolan started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Adam Harlander closed it out with two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Carter Philippi, he went 1-for-5 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Adam Harlander went 1-for-4 with a home run and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Meyer went 3-for-6 for an RBI and he scored a run and Reed Voit went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Holthaus went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Peyton Krumrei went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Joe Dolan went 2-for-6 for an RBI and he scored a run. Noah Voz went 2-for-5 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ryan Janzen went 2-for-5, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for the Bulldogs was Austin Gohl, he threw a complete game, he gave up seventeen hits, eleven runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Louis Gruber, he went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Teddy Dehler wen 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Charles Boser went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Evan Woitalla went 1-for-4 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Mason Harold went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Austin Gohl went 2-for-5 with two doubles and he scored a run. George “Skip” Toops went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Craig Luberts went 1-for-4, with a sacrifice and he scored a run.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 6 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 5

(Saturday June 12th @ Freeport)

The Black Sox defeated their Victory League rivals the Steves, backed by eight hits, errorless ball and in walk off fashion. They put up two big runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to seal the deal. Taylor Erickson started on the mound for the Black Sox, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.Carter Neunshwander threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Black Sox offense was led by Brandon Sawyer, he went 1-for-4 with a walk off double for two RBIs. Matt Johnson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Sawyer went 3-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Jake Braegelmann was credited for an RBI and Brady Pesta went 1-for-4 with a double. Veteran Bryan Benson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ike Sawyer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Steves was Derek Durant, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jake Schelonka threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Jake Schelonka, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he had a pair of stolen bases. Sam Holthaus went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mathew Meyer went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Blake Guggenberger went

1-for-5 with a double and Nick Krippner was credited for an RBI. Ben Omann went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk, Logan Siemers and Derek Durant both earned a walk and each scored a run.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 14 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 2

(Sunday June 13th @ Royalton)

The Steves defeated their Victory League rivals the River Dogs, backed by eighteen hits, including six home runs and seven players with a multi-hit game.

Their starting pitcher Blake Guggenberger threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Ben Omann threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he issued one walk. Jake Schelonka threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Steves were led on offense by Mathew Meyer, he went 4-for-6 with two home runs and a double for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Tony Schmitz went 2-for-6 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Jake Schelonka went 3-for-6 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Brandon Waldvogel went 3-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Blake Guggenberger went 2-for-5 with a home run for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ben Omann went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Sam Holthaus went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Derek Durant earned a walk and he scored a run and Ben Bierscheid had a sacrifice.

The River Dogs starting pitcher Nathan Psyck threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up sixteen hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Hunter Young threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, six runs and three walks and Zach Leibold threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired one batter.

The River Dogs offense was led by Cole Jendro, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Grayson Suska went 3-for-4, he earned a walk had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nathan Psyck, Ethan Walcheski, Brady Brezinka and Zach Leibold all went 1-for-4. Ryan Snyder went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Zack Cekalla had a sacrifice.

FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 8 SWANVILLE SWANS 0

(Sunday June 13th @ Foley)

The Lumber Jacks defeated their Victory League foes the Swans, backed by eleven hits. Their starting pitcher the 50 year old veteran righty Mike Beier threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

Hunter Hamers threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Alec Dietl threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, and he recorded five strikeouts. Drew Beier closed it out with one inning of relief, he retired the three batters that he faced.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Ryan Chmielewski, he went 4-for-5 for four RBIs and he scored a run. Sam Keeler went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Alex Foss went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice and he scored a run. Mitch Keeler went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Drew Beier went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Louis Massa went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Joe Ziwicki earned a walk and he scored a run. Ean VonWald went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Swans starting pitcher and their pitcher of record was Hudson Pung. The offense was led by Tren Dinius, he went 2-for-4 and Preston Pung went 1-for-3. Colten Krueger earned a walk and Nathan Lambrecht was hit by a pitch.

PIERZ LAKERS 12 OPOLE BEARS 2 (8 Innings)

(Sunday June 13th @ Pierz)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League foes the Bears, backed by eighteen hits, including four doubles, a triple and a home run. Their starting pitcher Preston Rocheleau threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seventeen strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Peter Herman, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Ryan Diers went 3-for-4, with a triple for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored to runs. Chad Weiss went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Haapajoki went 2-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Carter Petron went 3-for-5 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Luke Girtz went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Paul Herman went 2-for-6 and he scored a run. Reggie Litke went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Jason Sadlovsky went 1-for-1 and Mitch Woitalla had a sacrifice fly and he scored a run.

The Bears starting pitcher Tate Lange threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up thirteen hits, ten runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Derek Thelen threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk. Alex Lange threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and one run.

The Bears offense was led by Tate Lange, he went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Lange went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and Steve Benkowski went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Austin Lange and Derek Thelen both went 1-for-4 and Dierks Opatz earned two walks.

PIERZ BREWERS 5 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 0

(Sunday June 13th @ St. Wendel)

The Brewers defeated their Victory League rivals the Saints, backed by six timely hits. Isaac Otte was the starting pitcher for the Brewers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Cody Kimman, he went 2-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk. Brian Kiel went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Michael Leidenfrost went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Peter Schommer went 1-for-4 and Brandon Stuckmeyer went 1-for-1. Ryan Stuckmeyer went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Steve Kimman and Isaac Otte both earned a walk and Rylee Rauch had a stolen base.

The Saints starting pitcher Jake Ethen threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Rolando Ramos threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Peter Schumer, he went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Jordan Gombos, Jake Ethen and Charlie Slivnik all went 1-for-3 and Jack Opatz was hit by a pitch.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 5-2

ATWATER CHUCKERS ??

REGAL EAGLES 4-3

PAYNESVILLE PIRATE 2-4

STARBUCK STARS ??

NORWAY LAKE-SUNBURG LAKERS ??

REGAL EAGLES 5 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 0

(Sunday June 13th @ Regal)

The Eagles defeated their County Line League rivals the Twins, backed by six hits. Brandon Wedel started on the mound for the Eagles, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Nathan Meyer threw four innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Adrian Belden, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Nathan Meyer went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Shane Rademacher went 2-for-5. Josh Beier went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jordan Beier went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Chris Beier earned two walks. Derek Dengerud and Jordan Wosmek both earned a walk and Tyler Kemen scored a run.

The Twins starting pitcher was Ethan Haugen, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Adam Nibaur threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Mike Danielson, went 1-for-2 and he was hit twice by a pitch. Dalton Rambow went 1-for-3 and earned a walk and Ethan Haugen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Jake Rambow went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Derek Dolezal went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Mason Tougtes went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

REGAL EAGLES 7 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 1

(Saturday June 12th @ Regal)

The Eagles defeated their County Line League rivals the Pirates, backed by twelve hits. Chris Beier started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Nathan Meyer threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Jordan Wosimack, he went 2-for-2 with a double for three RBIs and he earned two walks. Derek Dengerud went 3-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Chris Beier went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jordan Beier was hit by a pitch and he was credited for an RBI. Nathan Meyer went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Shane Rademacher went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Blake Karsch went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Adrian Belden went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Josh Beier earned a walk.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Spencer Imholte, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and five walks. Caden Spanier threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Luke Johnson, he went 4-for-5 with a double for an RBI. Blake Vagle went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Grant Fuchs went 2-for-4. Grady Fuchs went 1-for-5, Garrett Leusink went 1-for-4 and Rick Hendrickson went 1-for-2.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 3 NORWAY LAKE/SUNBURG LAKERS 1

(Friday June 12th @ Paynesville)

The Bulldogs defeated their County Line League rivals the Lakers, backed by six timely hits, including a triple and a double. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Sam Oehrlein, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Drew Tangen, he went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Abe Bullard went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Luke Johnson went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run. Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Grady Fuchs was hit by a pitch. Blake Vagle and Tanner Stanley both went 1-for-4.

The Lakers starting pitcher Weston Gjerde threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Justin Johnson threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters and Ryan Torkelson threw one inning in relief.

The Lakers offense was led by Regan Carlson, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and Chris Moist went 1-for-4. Weston Gjerde went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk, Josh Peterson earned a walk and Brandin Dahl had a sacrifice bunt.

ARROWHEAD WEST LEAGUE

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 19 BRAINERD BEES 5 (7 Innings)

(Wednesday June 9th @ Cold Spring)

The Springers defeated the Arrowhead West League and regional rivals the Bees, backed by eighteen hits, including a grand slam and one double and ten players collecting a hit. The Springers put ten runs in the first inning and they never looked back. Starting pitcher for the Springers was veteran righty Drew VanLoy, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Nolan Notch threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nick Pennick closed it out with one inning of relief, he issued two walks, gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Springers were led on offense by Austin Athmann, he went 3-for-4 with a grand slam for seven RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brad Olson went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Drew Bulson went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Pennick went 3-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. BJ Huls went 1-for-1 for three RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored two runs. Jeron Terres went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored two runs Drew VanLoy went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Brady Schafer went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and Joe Dempsey went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Alex Jungels went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs.

The Bees starting pitcher Eric Martin threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits and six runs. Mason Argir threw two innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ben Dorset threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bees offense was led by Gunnar Wicklund, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brian Voit, he went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Eli Roberts went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks and Mason Argir went 1-for-4. Adam DeVall had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Wyatt Gabrielson was credited for an RBI. Joel Martin went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Tom Fairbanks earned two walks and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 3 MOORHEAD BREWERS 1

(Sunday June 13th @ Cold Spring)

The Springers defeated the Arrowhead West League and Region rivals the Brewers, backed by seven hits. The Springers starting pitcher, veteran righty Zach Femrite, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty Nick Pennick threw three innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Alex Jungels, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Nick Pennick went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Jeron Terres went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Drew Bulson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Brian Hansen and Austin Athmann both earned a walk.

The Brewers starting pitcher David Ernst threw six innings, he gave up seven, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Brewers offense was led by Mike Peschel, he went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Parker Harm went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Matt Oye and Brandt Kolpack both went 1-for-4.

EXHIBITION GAMES:

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 RICHMOND ROYALS 3

(Saturday June 12th @ Cold Spring)

The Springers of the Arrowhead West League defeated the Royals of the Stearns County League on Merchants Night. They collected four hits, including five doubles and a big five run fourth inning. The Springers starting pitcher was veteran righty Chris Butala, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Nolan Notch threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Eric Meyer closed it out with 1 1/3 inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The Springer offense was led by Joe Dempsey, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Alex Jungels went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Jeron Terres went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Drew Bulson went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Nick Pennick went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Austin Athmann went 2-for-4 with a double. Zach Femrite went 2-for-3, Brad Olson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Cole Fuchs earned a walk.

The Royals starting pitcher Logan Aleshire threw three innings, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Larson threw four innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Dalton Thelen threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Cameron Miller, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Mason Primus went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Cole Schmitz earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Kyle Budde went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Alex Budde went 1-for-4 and Austin Larson was hit by a pitch.

RAYMOND ROCKETS 9 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 8

(Friday June 12th @ Raymond)

The Rockets of the Corn Belt league defeated their County Line League rivals the Twins, in a slugfest. The Rockets collected fifteen hits, including three doubles. The Rockets starting pitcher John Sawatzky threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Herman Solomon threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Brooks Asche threw one inning in relief to earn the save.

The Rockets offense was led by Caleb Ditmarson, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he earned two walks. Paxton Nelson went 3-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Eric Hulterstrum was credited for an RBI and he earned a walk. Veteran Mike Jeseritz went 3-for-5 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brett Swanson went 3-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored two runs. Tanner Bauman went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Steen went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Brady Kienitz went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and John Broman had a sacrifice bunt and he was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Twins was Grant Bangen, he threw eight innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Kulset threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts

The Twins offense was led by Adam Schrader, he went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Dalton Rambow went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Derek Dolezal went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Jake Rambow went 2-for-4 with a triple, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Ben Kulset went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored one run. Josh Soine went 1-for-4 with a double he earned a walk and he scored a run. Scott Rambow went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Mason Tougtes went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Cole Dolezal earned a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 15 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 4 (8 Innings)

(Friday June 12th @ Freeport)

The Saints of the Stearns County League defeated their Victory League foe the Black Sox, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles. The Saints starting pitcher Luke VanBeck threw 5 1/3 innings to earn he win. He gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Payton VanBeck threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Peyton Winter threw two innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 1-for-2 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Ethan Vogt went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Peyton Winter went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and Riley Lenarz went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Will VanBeck went 2-for-5, he was hit twice by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Luke VanBeck was credited for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Matt Schmitz was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Brandon Roelike earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch, Derek Wiener and Blaine Fischer both earned a walk.

The Black Sox’s starting pitcher Tyler Hemker threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, fourteen runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts, No. 5 threw two innings in relief.

The Black Sox offense was led by Brady Pesta, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Carter Sawyer went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Jake Braegelmann went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he earned a walk. Ike Sawyer went 1-for-4, Taylor Erickson was credited for an RBI and Ben Millard and Nick Neeser both earned a walk. Veteran Bryan Benson went 1-for-4.

ISANTI REDBIRDS 6 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 4

(Friday June 12th @ Isanti)

The RedBirds of the Eastern Minny League defeated the LumberJacks of the Victory League, backed by seven hits. Their starting pitcher Phil Bray threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts.

The Red Birds offense was led by Brent Tholen, he went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Logan Kalis went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs James Green went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Nick Hoffman earned a walk. Tristen Zimprich went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Dan Hamann earned a walk. Mitch Dunbar earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

The LumberJacks starting pitcher Alex Foss threw five innings, he gave up two runs and Ryan Chmielewski threw three innings in relief, he gave up four runs. Their offense was led by Luis Massa, he went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI he earned two walks and he scored one run. Ryan Chmielewski went 2-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Mitch Keeler went 1-for-4 with sacrifice fly for an RBI and Joe Zwicki went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Brandon Buesgens went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Drew Beier and Ean VonWald both earned a pair of walks.

SARTELL MUSKIES 8 FORT RIPLEY REBELS 1

(Sunday June 13th @ Fort Ripley)

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated their Victory League foe the Rebels, backed by eleven hits. Veteran Righty Adam Wenker started on the mound for the Muskies, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up one run and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Braeden Dyhuizen, he went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brian Schellinger went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Jace Otto went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-5. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. John Schumer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, and CJ Hemmesch earned a walk.

HAMBURG HAWKS 5 GREENWALD CUBS 3

(Saturday June 12th @ Hamburg)

The Hawks of the Crow River Valley League defeated the Cubs of the Stearns County League, backed by nine hits, including a home run and a double. Dawson Hensley started on the mound for the Hawks, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Jake Hokanson, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Craig LaPlante went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Jeff Hancock went 2-for-3 with a double. Justin Perlich went 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Clint Aretz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brian Crane went 1-for-3, Will Hoernemann earned a walk and Craig Alvarez was hit by a pitch.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Tyler Hoffman, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Cubs offense was led by Tyler Engelmeyer, he went 2-for-2 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brett Engelmeyer went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tyler Thomes went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Kegan Stueve earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI and he had a sacrifice, Ryan Kraemer and Ethan Ettel were both hit by a pitch.

