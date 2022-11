ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Thanksgiving holiday will affect garbage pick-up in the City of St. Cloud.

There will be no garbage or recycling services on Thursday. People who typically have Thursday pick-ups will now have their garbage and recycling collected on Monday.

Get our free mobile app

All other pick-up days will remain the same this week.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Public Works Department at 320-650-2900.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Thanksgiving movies of all time