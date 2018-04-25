16 Sauk Rapids-Rice Students Sign Letters of Intent [VIDEO]

SAUK RAPIDS -- As their high school careers come to a close, 16 seniors signed their letters of intent Wednesday to play sports or extra curricular activities at the next level.

The students who signed will be playing everything from football to competing in speech. Bailey Becker will play basketball at the College of St. Benedict. She says being close to home was a key factor.

"A lot of my friends and family could come out and see me. I really like the environment and the coaches and they really made me feel welcomed."

Ryan Kawlewski will be swimming for Gustavus Adolphus College in the fall. He says seeing the campus and the team facility helped with his decision.

"I went to the campus and I thought it was a really close community, and I could see myself making a lot of friends there."

Other students to sign included:

- Chan Balo: Dakota State/Football

- Ella Benoit: Gustavus Adolphus College/Swimming

- Emily Berg: St. Cloud State University/Speech

- Jared Durant: Mount Mercy University/Bowling

- Cody Landwehr: Bemidji State University/Basketball

- Cordell Lazer: St. Cloud Technical Community College/Baseball

- Emma Mader: Hamline University/Cross Country

- Anthony Massman: Gustavus Adolphus College/Football

- Erik Moline: St. John's University/Football

- Sammi Patton: St. Cloud Technical Community College/Softball

- Mya Rienert: St.Kates or St. Bens/Swimming

- Alex Torvik: Gustavus Adolphus College/Track

- Tommy Wittowski: UW Stout/Football

- Jacob Bokelman: UW River Falls/Football