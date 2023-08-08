The Vikings US Bank Stadium Peaks Top 10 For Best NFL Stadiums

Our Minnesota Vikings ended the last season with a 10 - 4 record. A big improvement over the previous season. Plus, they went 8 - 1 at home. However, then they lost in the first Wild Card game to the Giants. But that's in the past and it's time to move forward.

The NFL Season starts on September 7th but until then we'll have to make do with watching pre-season games. And maybe planning a trip to US Bank Stadium to see the Vikings play live? Just think of it, walking into the stadium, seeing a sea of purple seats, hear that war drum and watch them blow the Gjallarhorn!

We really do have an incredible stadium. Right down to the outdoor fun before you even go in. There's the Viking Ship and the games that you can play as well as vendors for food and drink.

But where do we rank when you put us up against other stadiums? The research has been done and the Top 10 List from Betway has been published! Our Minnesota Vikings US Bank Stadium came in Top 10. It landed at #7. Here's how the Top 10 rounded out:

Dallas Cowboys Atlanta Falcons Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Houston Texans Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings Baltimore Ravens Tennessee Titans Las Vegas Raiders

If you wonder how they go about coming up with these ratings they say they compare each NFL venue according to an array of factors including the overall cost, fan capacity, and reviews. More from Betway.

Now let's go Vikings!! SKOL!

