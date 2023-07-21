Hey Minnesota Vikings Fans! Be A VIP At The Next Home Game.

Hey Minnesota Vikings fans, how would you like to spend time on the field and in the locker room before a game? Well, you can. The Ultimate Touchdown Tours Are Back.Dates are now available through November 2023.

Imagine standing at Kirk Cousins or Justin Jefferson's locker. Wait, forget about imaging it. Now you can do it!

According to the US Bank Stadium website this is what you'll experience:

Offered on select dates just prior to Vikings home games, this tour will feature views of the Vikings Locker Room being set for gameday, broadcast spaces being prepared for media operations, and never-before-seen views of one of the most luxury private bars inside U.S. Bank Stadium. Ending the two-hour guided tour is a chance to play on the turf, get photos on the 50-yard-line, and score the ultimate touchdown in the purple endzones with family and friends.

John Drum, U.S. Bank Stadium General Manager says,

“This is an incredibly unique opportunity for fans to experience what it is like to prepare for gameday at an NFL stadium. With special access to experience the Vikings Locker Room being set, see the broadcast teams loading in equipment, and get a chance to play on the field, we’re excited to share the energy in this building prior to our football events with fans and guests from all over the world.”

Maybe you can talk them into letting you blow the Gjallarhorn? Hey, it's worth a try, ha!

Book your Ultimate Touchdown Tour early so you're guaranteed to get a spot.

