Minnesota Vikings Now Down To 1 ‘Home’ Game Left Outside MN

With the Minnesota Vikings announcing yesterday morning that they were heading overseas to play a 'home' game in London, it leaves the purple and gold with just one more 'home' game away from US Bank Stadium in the next 7 years. Does this mean the Vikings won't be going to Europe or Mexico to play, no.

The news of the Vikings heading to London in 2024 came out early yesterday morning and many fans were excited about the opportunity to fly overseas to see their favorite football team play. The news also triggered some on social media to share that the team now only has one 'home' game left overseas.

Per the Vikings Stadium agreement, the Vikings are allowed to play 3 home games away from US Bank Stadium during the first 15 years of the agreement. The team agreed to count the 2013 game in London as 1 of the 3.

After the upcoming 2024 game in London, the Vikings will be allowed to play just one more home game away from US Bank Stadium in the next 7 years.

Now that doesn't mean the Vikings won't be traveling overseas to play over the next 7 years, it just means they won't be the designated home team.

The Vikings have been an international favorite for years, as they played one of the first American Football games in London back in 1983 in the preseason when they beat the St. Louis Cardinals 28-10 at Wembley Stadium.

