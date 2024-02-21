Your Weekender Is Here With Fun Activities To Share
It's Wednesday which means it is time to start thinking about fun activities to do on the weekend. The Weekender is here to help you with some suggestions. This week's activities range from concerts to collectibles, to outdoor fun. If you have an event you would like mentioned in The Weekender, you can email us here.
CollectormaniaSt. Cloud
Go to the first annual Collector Mania at the St. Cloud Eagles Club. Find vintage collectibles from the 80s, 90, and early 2000s like toys, records, action figures, video games and more. There will be over 30 vendors with 50+ tables of collectibles. Kids 0-16 can get a free door prize. All proceeds are going to the Sauk Rapids Riverside Lions Club. FREE to attend. Saturday from 12:00 - 6:00 p.m.
Central Minnesota IdolSt. Cloud
The annual fundraising concert for the Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota will feature some of the area’s favorite artists such as Stacy Bauer, Paul ‘Stretch’ Diethelm, and Ted Manderfeld along with house band, Radio Nation. YCCM’s high school ensembles will be on stage as well. The competitors will compete to be named the next Central Minnesota Idol while raising funds to support YCCM programs. Sunday at 7:00 p.m. at the Paramount Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15 - $25.
St. Cloud Symphony OrchestraCollegeville
The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra is presenting “Requiem and the Perennial Question” a unique performance of the Mozart Requiem. There will be a pre-concert lecture by the Orchestra’s Artistic Director Hisham Groover about his vision for the show. Joining the Orchestra will be the Great River Chorale and the St. Ben’s and St. John’s Chamber Choir. There is a reception following the concert as well. The show is at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at St. John's Abbey and University Church on the campus of St. John's University. Tickets are available at the door or online at https://stcloudsymphony.com/event/requiem-and-the-perennial-question/ Tickets prices are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (65 and older), $5 for students.
Moonlight MeanderCrane River Nature Preserve, Paynesville
13th Annual event. Follow hundreds of candles along the trails to seven bonfire locations, There will be hot refreshments too. It is a free Free Family event on Saturday from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m.
A Wine Pairing ExplorationLittle Falls
If you like wine coupled with good food this event is for you. Presenters will guide small groups of attendees through the pairings. Following the tasting, everyone will gather in the music room for a guided conversation highlighting the takeaways from the experience. Dinner will then be served with a dessert and wine pairing to close out the evening.
The event is being held Friday at the Musser Mansion at the Linden Hills Historic Site in Little Falls. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the event starting at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $75/person and must be purchased in advance. Tickets are available through the link below or at the Linden Hill office Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Linden Hill Historic Estate | Weddings and Events | Little Falls, MN (linden-hill.org)
If you want to make a weekend of it you can book a room in the mansion for an overnight stay following the event too.