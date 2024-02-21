Your Weekender Is Here With Fun Activities To Share

5

If you like wine coupled with good food this event is for you. Presenters will guide small groups of attendees through the pairings. Following the tasting, everyone will gather in the music room for a guided conversation highlighting the takeaways from the experience. Dinner will then be served with a dessert and wine pairing to close out the evening.

The event is being held Friday at the Musser Mansion at the Linden Hills Historic Site in Little Falls. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the event starting at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $75/person and must be purchased in advance. Tickets are available through the link below or at the Linden Hill office Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

If you want to make a weekend of it you can book a room in the mansion for an overnight stay following the event too.