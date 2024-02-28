A Warmer Weekender Is On The Way

5

If playing golf in the warmer weather this winter wasn't enough for you on Saturday, March 2nd you can take part in the 6th Annual Ice Golf Tournament at PJ's on Middle Spunk Creek. Registration is at 11:30 a.m. with the tourney starting at Noon. There is a prize raffle at 4:00 p.m. and a chipping contest too. There is a $10 entry fee but all the entry fee money goes to the Avon Fire Department. The event runs until 5:00 p.m.