A Warmer Weekender Is On The Way
Warmer temperatures are on the way and what better way to take advantage than to get out and about and have some fun? Ice Golf, vegetables, and music highlight The Weekender to kick off your March. If you would like your event included in The Weekender email us here.
11th ANNUAL SPORTING COLLECTIBLES SHOWLittle Falls
11th Annual Little Falls Sporting Collectibles, Art Fish, & Duck Decoy Show, A fun filled event with the chance to meet professional decoy carvers and artisans and purchase handmade items too. Saturday, March 2nd from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Falls Ballroom in Little Falls. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 16.
Shania/SwiftSt. Cloud
See Slamabama do their tribute show to Shania Twain and Taylor Swift, plus throw is some Eric Church too. Slamabama is a four-person group that brings a mix of country, rock and pop to all their shows. They have not stop energy to burn and bring a high energy performance to all their shows. Friday, March 1st at Pioneer Place on 5th from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $30.00.
Winter Farmers MarketSartell
Shop local with plenty of vegetables, farm-fresh eggs, jams, desserts, crafts, and lots more. Saturday, March 2nd, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Sartell City Hall.
Silly Beaver Comedy ShowSt. Cloud
See four comedians in one show with the Silly Beaver Comedy Show. Jonah Maddox, Abenezer Merdassa, Malory Manderfield, and Pierre Douglas will keep you in stitches. There are two different show times 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. at Beaver Island Brewing Company on Saturday, March 2nd. Tickets are $17.00 and it is a 21+ show.
Ice GolfAvon
If playing golf in the warmer weather this winter wasn't enough for you on Saturday, March 2nd you can take part in the 6th Annual Ice Golf Tournament at PJ's on Middle Spunk Creek. Registration is at 11:30 a.m. with the tourney starting at Noon. There is a prize raffle at 4:00 p.m. and a chipping contest too. There is a $10 entry fee but all the entry fee money goes to the Avon Fire Department. The event runs until 5:00 p.m.