The Bold, The Bright, and The Musical This Weekender
This Weekender's big event is the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce's Bold and Bright Winter event to highlight the downtown area, bringing many fun activities to do Thursday through Sunday. There are a couple of shopping/market events and as always some great music to take in. If you have a weekend event you want us to know about email us here.
- 1
Bold & BrightDowntown St. Cloud
A lot of fun activities start Thursday night in downtown St. Cloud for the first annual Bold & Bright.
Activities include:
THURS: Winder Dance Party from 1:30pm to 7:30pm at Paramount Center for the Arts. Re-creation of Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and the Big Boppers last show – Ticket: $25 - $27
FRI: Cinema St. Germain – See the movie "Super Mario Brothers" outdoors on the big screen – FREE
FRI: Live music at the Veranda Lounge from 8pm to 11pm – FREE
SAT: Winter Market from 11am – 4pm at The Nest, Baby’s on Broadway and Arroy Thai & Fillipano Restaurant. – FREE
SAT: An outdoor curling demonstration from 1pm – 4pm – FREE
SAT: Ice sculpture carving, a night parade at 5pm, and laser light show at 7pm - FREE
- 2
Winter Farmers MarketOblivion Coffee Bar and Mercantile
From 9am – 1pm on Saturday at Oblivion Coffee Bar and Mercantile. There will be crafts, soaps, food and more. Saturday is first day, and it will be held every two weeks through April 27th
- 3
Gnarly Bard Theater Grand OpeningSt. Cloud
Grand Opening of the new Gnarley Bard Theater will feature live music from Fred Savage and the Unbeatables. The group plays a mix of jazz, funk and rock from the 70s through today. Doors open at 7pm, music from 7:30pm to 9:30pm Tickets are $20.
- 4
Up North & Down UnderPioneer Place on 5th - St. Cloud
Bryan Adams, Rush, The Guess Who, INXS, Crowded House, and Rick Springfield all rolled into one big show. See The Fabulous Armadillos present a concert full of music from artists from Canada and Australia. The show starts at 7:30 at the Pioneer Place on 5th's main stage. Tickets are $46.
- 5
Sip and ShopCourtyards of Andover - Andover, MN
Saturday from 10am – 3pm at the Courtyards of Andover. Indoor craft and vendor event, shop 65 plus vendors, swag bag raffle every half hour and more.