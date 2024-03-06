Toot Toot! The Weekender Chugs In For Your Enjoyment

3

If the state hockey tourney is not enough hockey for you this weekend go to the Let’s Play Hockey Expo at the River’s Edge Convention Centre in St. Paul. The world’s largest hockey show features a sneak peek at the latest in hockey equipment from brands like True Hockey, Warrior, and CCM. The Expo will also have training equipment, info on hockey camps, and the latest swag from apparel vendors. Plus, people can test their skills at several interactive stations, hourly giveaways, and grand prize giveaways like custom hockey skates, Minnesota Wild tickets, and more. The Expo runs Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission is $5 for people ages 19 and over, FREE for anyone 18 and under.