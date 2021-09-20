Now you can find some of the things you love most about the Minnesota State Fair -- like games, rides, drinks and food -- year-round!

The Minnesota State Fair just wrapped up 10 days of fair fun, but don't worry -- you can now get your fair fix year-round at the Mall of America! A new entertainment venue called The Fair on 4 just celebrated its grand opening this past weekend on the fourth floor of the Mall of America.

"Enjoy Fair Food, Unique Shenanigans and Have The Time Of Your Life Anytime at 'The Fair on 4' at MOA," reads The Fair on 4's website. "Hand dipped corn dogs with locally made artisan sausage, house battered cheese curds with Minneapolis made curds, house cut fries, cocktail floats, draft beer and introducing Blue Horse Pizza. Drive like a pro on the 1/4 mile go-kart track, learn to throw axes in our unique axe throwing arena, play games, enjoy fair food, craft beers and fabulous cocktails while having fun with your friends, neighbors and family."

The food menu includes typical fair favorites like corn dogs, cheese curds, soft pretzels and pickle sticks as well as burgers, sandwiches, salads and pizzas. The drinks menu include a variety of cocktails, mocktails and craft beers.

Entertainment at The Fair on 4 includes go-kart racing in one of North America's only indoor multi-level race tracks as well as axe-throwing. Events like birthday parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties, corporate events and other group activities are welcome.

Find more details at the website or follow The Fair on 4 on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

The Town of Vining, Minnesota is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures