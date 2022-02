UNDATED -- There was a widespread power outage in the St. Cloud Metro area Friday morning.

Xcel Energy says they had multiple outages impacting about 6,500 of its customers at its peak.

The outage began around 10:30 a.m. with Sartell, St. Cloud (including the St. Cloud State University campus), Clear Lake, and Clearwater residents impacted.

Power had been restored by about 1:00 p.m.