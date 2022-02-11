Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Waite Park Expected to Open In April

WAITE PARK -- A new car wash station in Waite Park is expected to open later this spring.

A spokesperson for Tommy's Express Car Wash says they hope to open in April if all goes well.

The facility is currently under construction, which began late last year.

The facility sits on the site of the former Waite Park American Legion which was sold and torn down back in June.

Tommy's Express offers drive-thru wash packages with vacuum services.

This will be the fifth location in Minnesota with facilities in Mounds View, New Hope, Duluth, and Rochester.